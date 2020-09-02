Teigen Hoff

Northfield junior Teigen Hoff was a steady force in leading one of last year’s Big 9 Conference’s, along with fellow senior defender Brett Price and senior goalkeeper Jair Ascensio-Puga. The Raiders allowed two goals or more only twice last regular season. (News File Photo)

With only three departures for graduation and a 12-player senior class ready to take the field, this fall has been a season that’s been circled on the calendar for a few years.

Even if the dream final result might not be possible, the Raiders are still set up to make the best of whatever options are placed at their feet.

The firepower starts up top, with senior attackers Grant Roney, Griffin Regnier, Charlie Pratt, Pascal Cogan and Max Kasten all back for this season. It continues through to the midfield, where senior Will Knutson, senior Maison Fisher and junior Isai Duque all helped control the pace of the game.

griffin regnier

Northfield senior Griffin Regnier has been one of the most dangerous offensive weapons for the Raiders for the last two seasons. (File Photo)

Then, moving backward, the Raiders also return what helped them surrender two goals or more in only two games last season. Senior Brett Price and junior Teigen Hoff man the middle of the defense, while seniors Anders Ripley and Peder Lindell can provide width moving forward from the back.

That’s all in front of returning senior goalkeeper Jair Ascencio-Puga, who, despite firmly grabbing control of the starting job in net last season, has been receiving plenty of competition from junior Ethan Olson in this year’s early practices.

“That’s always fun,” Northfield coach Westley Dayus said. “They have a mutual respect for each other and like to push each other.”

Filling into the three vacated roster spots are juniors Pablo Gallardo and Jayden Wefel, and sophomore Leo Runestad, a transfer whose family recently moved to the Northfield area from Iowa and who, according to Dayus, possesses “a really nice first touch and he’s able to control the ball within pressure.”

Wefel, meanwhile, is a player who will win his fair share of 50-50 balls, according to Dayus, and Gallardo contains the versatility to be dropped into any position and capably handle its responsibilities.

“He’s another mold with Isai and Mason,” Dayus said. “He’s beautifully technical, has a good turn of pace and has a good cross and a good shot. He’s going to fit in everywhere we need to.”

Those three additions, plus all the returners, will aim to help Northfield win the program’s first Big 9 Conference title.

In a season without a defined or guaranteed postseason, that potential title is the most attainable endpoint to a season.

“We set our own personal goals to improve on what we did last year,” Dayus said. “For me, I’ve mentioned a couple times that we need to play like this is our last game, because it could quite be the last time we kick the ball. It only needs an outbreak at Northfield. It only needs an outbreak at (Rochester) Mayo or an outbreak at Faribault and we’re done, mate. There’s no real postseason or nothing to play for, but I said, ‘Let’s take this opportunity to try and win all our games. Let’s take this opportunity to just play.’”

First match: Sept. 1 at Rochester Mayo.

Last year’s record: 10-1-2 overall, 8-1-2 Big 9 Conference.

Last year’s finish: Northfield suffered a 2-0 defeat against Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AA semifinals.

Major departures

Jose Gonzalez-Ramirez

Oskar Kuehl

Peter Skoglund

Key returners

Jair Ascensio-Puga, senior

Pascal Cogan, senior

Maison Fisher, senior

Kevin Garcia-Rosas, senior

Max Kasten, senior

Peder Lindell, senior

Charlie Pratt, senior

Brett Price, senior

Griffin Regnier, senior

Anders Ripley, senior

Grant Roney, senior

Will Knutson, senior

Isai Duque, junior

Teigen Hoff, junior

Ethan Olson, junior

Varsity newcomers

Pablo Gallardo, junior

Jayden Wefel, junior

Leo Runestad, sophomore

