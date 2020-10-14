At the midpoint of the regular season, the Northfield girls soccer team looked to be in firm contention for the top seed in the Section 1AA tournament.
After a string of lackluster results against non-section opponents to close the regular-season campaign, however, the Raiders might have been fortunate to hold onto the No. 3 seed, which was likely based on their impressive results in the first half of the year.
In the end, Northfield edged out fourth-seeded Rochester Mayo and fifth-seeded Farmington for that third spot, a first-round home match and the chance to play New Prague, which sports an identical record to Northfield but compiled it in the historically top-heavy Wright County Conference.
A season-opening 3-1 victory for the Raiders against the Spartans provided the necessary leg up in that argument, and with conference-only schedules, there was no way to properly compare Northfield with Farmington without any common opponents. However, Farmington did end the year ranked slightly ahead of Northfield in the QRF, a rating based on win-loss record, opponent wins and class differential.
Rochester Century, meanwhile, snagged the top seed thanks to head-to-head victories against Owatonna and Northfield, although it only tied Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall. The Huskies locked down the No. 2 seed when they held on for a 3-3 tie against the Raiders on Sept. 24.
Listed below are statistical glances at each of the eight teams in the Section 1AA tournament, which starts Thursday with quarterfinal matches, continues Tuesday, Oct. 20 with the semifinals and concludes Thursday, Oct. 22, with the championship. All games will be hosted by the higher seed.
No. 1 Rochester Century (8-0-3)
Section record: 2-0-2
Last five games: 4-0-1
QRF rank: No. 17
Goals for: 45
Goals against: 11
No. 2 Owatonna (7-2-1)
Section record: 2-1-1
Last five games: 4-0-1
QRF rank: No. 23
Goals for: 48
Goals against: 21
No. 3 Northfield (5-3-3)
Section record: 2-1-1
Last five games: 1-2-2
QRF rank: No. 34
Goals for: 32
Goals against: 19
No. 4 Rochester Mayo (5-3-3)
Section record: 1-2-1
Last five games: 2-2-1
QRF rank: No. 37
Goals for: 17
Goals against: 11
No. 5 Farmington (4-3-4)
Section record: 0-0-1
Last five games: 1-1-3
QRF rank: No. 32
Goals for: 12
Goals against: 9
No. 6 New Prague (5-3-3)
Section record: 0-0
Last five games: 1-2-2
QRF rank: No. 47
Goals for: 25
Goals against: 18
No. 7 Rochester John Marshall (4-6-1)
Section record: 0-3-1
Last five games: 3-2
QRF rank: No. 51
Goals for: 18
Goals against: 13
No. 8 Lakeville South (1-7-3)
Section record: 0-0-1
Last five games: 1-2-2
QRF rank: No. 52
Goals for: 6
Goals against: 17