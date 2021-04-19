There’s no doubt the Raiders are working themselves into shape.
With a limited number of available players, there’s a large swath of the Northfield girls lacrosse roster that’s pulling double duty in both the junior varsity and varsity games each day, like during Monday’s clashes against Rochester Century at Northfield High School.
The varsity game ended in an 8-2 victory for the Panthers, but Northfield coach Dan DuPay said he likes the direction his team is heading.
“We’re definitely playing better, it’s just a numbers game and we’re trying to figure who goes where with varsity, junior varsity or both,” DuPay said.
“A lot of them are playing both, so they’re getting a lot of time and I think they’re getting tired because we don’t have all the girls. I think they played a good game today. They’re getting their catching back, and it’s been 22 months since we played a game.”
Even if Monday’s scoreline was larger than a season-opening 10-6 loss against New Prague on Thursday night, DuPay thought his team played better against Rochester Century, which beat New Prague 10-9 on Saturday.
In Monday’s game, the Panthers jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first half before junior Ella Mayer scored for the Raiders to make it 3-1 at halftime. Then, early in the second half, junior Moriah Bamonte Grebis tallied a goal with an assist from senior Ella Homan to trim that deficit to 3-2.
Rochester Century then scored five straight goals to finish the game, however, as Northfield started to lose its legs a bit as the evening progressed.
Sophomore Emma Waldemar started in net for the Raiders and made a handful of saves off penalty shots to help keep the game close in the first half and the early stages of the second half.
“She did good today, she’s getting it down,” DuPay said. “We’ve got three main goalies that we’re rotating between varsity and junior varsity, but Emma’s getting it. She’s getting it figure out for us and she’s young. She’s a 10th grader, and then we’ve got a ninth grader and an eighth grader, so it’s all underclassmen as goalies.”
Northfield next travels to play at Owatonna on Thursday night, when the Raiders will continue to reacquaint themselves with the sport after 22 months away and keep building that endurance back up until more reinforcements arrive.
“We’re just figuring out where everybody’s playing good and how long they can be out there for,” DuPay said. “With not really enough to feel two full teams right now with kids being sick and kids being hurt and kids being in quarantine because they had close contact, it’s tough. At the end of the week here we get three more back, so that’ll help our numbers out and let us put girls in good positions.”