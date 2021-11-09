The gameplan for the Northfield girls swimming and diving team at the Section 1AA championships is simple: advance as many swimmers as possible out of Wednesday’s preliminaries before letting it loose in Friday’s finals at the Rochester Recreation Center.
With 32 swimmers (four for each of the eight teams) entered into each of the individual events, the top eight from the prelims advance into Friday’s championship finals and the next eight move into Friday’s consolation finals, where all the team points and berths into the state meet are handed out.
The primary avenue for Northfield winning the Section 1AA title runs through the scenario of advancing as many swimmers as possible to Friday.
“I believe that across the board our strength is really the depth of our team and hopefully we’ll have four girls scoring in every single event,” Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. “That’ll be very hard to beat if we indeed get all four back in every single individual race. I think we’re seeded second or third in all three relays, so we have a shot if we can do that (Wednesday).
“The finals are the only place you can score points and qualify for state, so the goal is to get everybody back for finals. Wednesday is about finishing in the top half, Friday is about trying to take home some hardware if we can. There’s some very good teams there and it’s a very deep section.”
The competition for that section championship involves Farmington, Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century, which won the Section 1AA True Team title and more recently claimed the Big 9 Conference championship.
If the Panthers duplicate their performance from the conference meet, the section title is theirs to lose. If there’s any slip up, though, Morgan said he believes that championship is entirely up for grabs.
“There’s really four teams vying for a title,” Morgan said. “Century had a fantastic conference meet, but I believe they were rested for that. If they swim that well it’s going to be their meet, but if they can’t repeat then it really is up to the rest of us to come in and do our very best.”
In terms of qualifying for ultra-competitive Class AA state meet, Morgan said the Gators have chances to send multiple entrants to the University of Minnesota.
That starts with all of the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, which are all seeded either second or third entering the section meet. The top two finishers in every swimming event automatically advances to state, in addition to any swimmer that posts a time below the state standard established at the start of the season.
Individually, Morgan said he also expects senior Paige Steenblock to challenge for a state berth in both of the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, plus senior Anna Scheglowski in the 50 and 100 freestyle on Friday night.
The night before, senior Cassie Meyer might lock up a state berth in the diving competition Thursday night at Northfield Middle School, where the top four finishers advance to the state meet. In the true team section meet, Meyer finished fourth.
“If she can repeat her performance or improve she’ll be a state qualifier,” Morgan said.