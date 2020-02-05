About 24 hours before the biggest game of the season, Northfield junior Payton Fox discovered her entire role was shifting.
Fox, who's been one of the primary defenders for the Northfield girls hockey team this year, was pulled aside during practice Tuesday afternoon and was told she wouldn't be lining up on defense during Wednesday's Section 1AA quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Owatonna at Northfield Ice Arena.
Instead, because eighth-grade forward Ayla Puppe was out with an injury and junior forward Rachel Braun was battling pneumonia, Fox was starting the game on the team's top forward line.
"This was kind of like a surprise to me," Fox said after the game Wednesday, in which she scored three goals to help fourth-seeded Northfield win 4-2 and advance to Saturday's Section 1AA semifinals at top-seeded Lakeville South.
The win was also the program's first in the postseason since moving up to Class AA at the start of the 2017-18 season, and avenged a 2-1 overtime loss against Owatonna on Jan. 30 that forced the Raiders and Huskies to split the Big 9 Conference title.
Playing on the wing isn't an entirely new experience for Fox, who's spent occasional shifts playing alongside junior center Jessica Boland and freshman forward Ava Stanchina throughout the season. Those have been isolated incidents, though.
Wednesday brought the challenge of adapting to the new role for a full three periods.
"She's kind of that kid that can be a quarterback," Northfield coach Paige Haley said. "She can be farther back and still see everything ahead of her and still produce. We'll just see what happens with Rachel and Ayla and then we'll make that call whether she'll play D or forward on Saturday."
Fox scored her first goal eight minutes into the first period, when after receiving a pass from Boland she let loose a low slap shot from just above the face off circles that snuck between Owatonna goalie Asia Buryska's legs while Northfield (16-9) was killing off a penalty.
After Owatonna (17-7-1) tied the game 1-1 with 1:51 left in the first period, Fox struck again, this time on the power play. The anatomy of the goal was the same, with Boland feeding the puck near the blue line to Fox, who let rip for her second goal of the game with 21 seconds left in the first period.
Then, 8:03 into the second period, Boland and Fox connected again while killing off a penalty, this time with Fox burying a quick wrist shot from about 10 feet in front of the net, to provide the Raiders with a pair of shorthanded goals while the Huskies finished 0-for-4 on the power play.
"We've been working on pressuring really hard," Fox said, "so I felt like that was something that helped us on the penalty kill."
Northfield took that 3-1 lead into the second intermission and maintained it for much of the third period. After Owatonna scored with 4:23 remaining in the third to trim the deficit to 3-2, a different player in a new role stepped up.
Freshman forward Megan Snyder spent the year playing on the team's sparingly used third line, but was moved up to the second line for Wednesday's game. Then, she found herself on the ice for a stretch of 4-on-4 play, and with 3:15 left in the game took a pass from Stanchina and buried her shot from five feet out for the final goal of the game.
It was Snyder's second goal of the season.
"Anything can happen in playoffs, that's all I can say, really," Haley said. "It's not any single person that's guaranteed to score, it can be anybody in the lineup and that was proved tonight when Megan was able to score."
Moving forward, Northfield will attempt to avenge another defeat, as it's set to travel to play at 7 p.m. Saturday at top-seeded Lakeville South. The Cougars beat the Raiders 3-1 in Lakevile on Dec. 20, although the final goal was an empty-netter.
"We're feeling good about our ability to keep it close," Haley said. "As a coaching staff we're just going to have to figure out what needs to be changed up if we need to change anything up, or if we're going to keep it the same."
AROUND THE SECTION
No. 1 Lakeville South 10, No. 8 Rochester Century 0
The top-seeded Cougars, who are last year's section champs, scored early and often in their quarterfinal rout of the Panthers (2-21). Lindsay Maloney scored the first of two goals only 1:05 into the first period, while Lakevile South (20-5-1) led 4-0 at the end of the first, 6-0 at the end of the second and added four more in the third for good measure.
In addition to Maloney, Taylor Otremba score three times. Iona Welsch, Kaylynn Maloney and Brooke Alexander all dished out a pair of assists, while Lauren Sovari needed only six saves to record the shutout in her third start of the season.
No. 2 Farmington 11, No. 7 Rochester Mayo 0
The other quarterfinal featuring a South Suburban Conference foe against a Big 9 Conference opponent didn't go much differently than the first, with Farmington racing out to a 7-0 lead by the end of the first period. The 11 goals are the most the Tigers (16-10) have scored this season and the margin of victory nearly triples its previous high.
The Spartans (4-18-1) managed only two shots throughout the game.
Liv Helleson and Brenna Fuhrman both scored twice, while Jayden Siefert handed out four assists and Sam Moehle distributed three assists.
No. 3 Dodge County 6, Rochester John Marshall 0
The loss by Rochester John Marshall (7-19) made it an all chalk night Wednesday, and cemented Northfield as the only Big 9 Conference team to advance into the semifinals.
Dodge County (14-11-1) will travel to Farmington for its semifinal matchup Saturday night. Additional information from this game was unavailable as of publication.