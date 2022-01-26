Match: Class AAA No. 11 Faribault vs. Class AAA No. 10 Northfield, 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Albert Lea High School.
Recent results: Faribault finished fourth at last weekend’s 13-team Eastview Invitational, while Northfield split a triangular against Dassel-Cokato and Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville.
Last matchup: These two squads last shared a mat at the season-opening Faribault Invite, where Northfield finished third and Faribault finished fifth. The last time these two teams faced off in a dual was a 39-30 win for Faribault on Feb. 2, 2021 that played a large role in both team’s splitting last year’s Big 9 title.
The last three remaining undefeated teams in the Big 9 Conference are scheduled to meet Thursday night in Albert Lea. A maximum of one of Faribault (5-0), Northfield (4-0) and Albert Lea (4-0) can finish Thursday night undefeated, while it’s possible none of the three depart the gym with a perfect record.
Both the Raiders and Falcons have reached this point by knocking off Owatonna (5-2), while the Tigers’ best conference win was a 41-27 victory against Rochester Mayo (7-1). This story focuses on the matchup between Northfield and Faribault, since the two also inhabit Section 1AAA, while Albert Lea has moved down to Section 1AA this year.
A quick glance at Albert Lea shows its heavily front-loaded with highly-ranked wrestlers in the 106, 113, 120 and 138-pound weight classes. Survive that run in tact, and a team can make up the difference in the back half of the meet.
With that overview delivered, let’s dive into three key matchups between Faribault and Northfield.
126-pound weight class: Bo Bokman (Faribault) vs. Beau Murphy (Northfield)
When Faribault and Northfield are winning dual matches, it’s usually because Bokman and Murphy are winning and scoring bonus points for their respective teams. That obviously can’t happen for both teams Thursday.
The Falcons and Raiders both haven’t done a lot of lineup juggling in the lower weights this year, so this matchup appears pretty set in stone, assuming both athletes are healthy enough to compete.
The two wrestlers faced off at the season-opening Faribault Invite, where Bokman claimed a 5-2 decision to win the 126-pound title. That win helped vault Bokman into the Class AAA rankings — he’s No. 5 as of writing — while Murphy has been stuck outside the rankings despite a solid stretch of results.
Since that loss the Bokman, Murphy posted an impressive 4-2 showing at The Clash and finished third at the Creston Invite in Iowa.
Bokman, meanwhile, just finished third at the Eastview Invite, with his one loss a 3-2 decision against Scott West’s Zach Tracy, ranked No. 4 at 132AA.
The pair do share a couple common opponents. Bokman lost 15-5 against St. Michael-Albertville’s Landon Robideau (No. 1 at 126AAA), who pinned Murphy last Friday in the third period. That same night, Murphy needed less than a minute to pin Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield’s Gabe Nelson, who Bokman eked past 10-8 at Rumble on the Red in late December.
138-pound weight class: Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) vs. Jake Messner (Northfield)
Messner and Yetzer have both split time between 138 and 145, but we’re slotting them against each other at 138 since that’s where they both wrestled most recently. Unlike Murphy and Bokman, these two didn’t face off at the Faribault Invite, where Messner cruised to the 145-pound title and Yetzer rebounded for a first-round upset to finish third at 138.
Since then, Messner has elevated himself into one of the stronger middleweights in the Big 9 Conference. So far in 2022, Messner finished a perfect 6-0 at The Clash while wrestling at both 138 and 145 and earning bonus points in all six matches. He also claimed the 145 title at the Creston Invite, and most recently solidified his No. 5 ranking at 138AAA by claiming a 7-6 decision against St. Michael-Albertville’s Eli Davis, who’s ranked No. 6 at 138AAA.
Yetzer has been in a minor funk to start 2022. He most recently finished fourth in the 138-pound weight class at the Eastview Invite and lost by fall against St. Michael-Albertville’s Eli Davis. He’s showcased major talent in the early part of the season, particularly with his pin of Owatonna’s Michael Bobo that fueled Faribault’s 42-33 victory.
A path to Faribault winning against Northfield likely includes Yetzer rediscovering that form to at least avoid bonus points against Messner, who has picked up bonus points in 11 of his last 14 matches — all wins — listed on TrackWrestling.
220-pound weight class: Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) vs. Mason Pagel (Northfield)
This matchup involves a healthy dose of projection, since Pagel has competed at 220 and 285, while Shatskikh has wrestled at 195 and 220. The pair are the most successful wrestlers for their teams in the top three weight classes, however, so for the sake of the narrative we’re pitting them against each other.
At the Faribault Invite, Pagel was still recovering from a football injury, which helped pave the way for Shatskikh to finish second in the 220-pound bracket.
Shatskikh is a dangerous wrestler to face toward the end of a dual because his matches almost never last the full six minutes. Of the 20 non-forfeits listed on TrackWrestling, only one has not ended in a fall. Shatskikh has won 12 of those matches.
Pagel — ranked No. 7 at 220AAA — is not entirely different. Of the 11 non-forfeits on his TrackWrestling page, 10 are falls with Pagel finishing on top in all 10. Pagel’s one listed loss this year was 9-7 decision at The Clash while wrestling up at 285 against a highly-ranked Wisconsin wrestler. Pagel enters this potential matchup as the favorite, but Shatskikh’s ability to turn anyone in the blink of an eye presents the Falcons with an opportunity to snatch a team victory in the final moments.
It’s worth nothing that Shatskikh’s last eight matches were all at 195, so it’s entirely possible he faces off with Northfield’s Nick Mikula, who’s on his own hot streak. The senior just won the 195 title at the Creston Invite.