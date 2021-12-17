A sluggish night from behind the arc and at the free throw line was too great for the Northfield boys basketball team to overcome Thursday night in a 78-49 loss at Mankato East.
The Raiders shot 4-for-18 from 3-point range and 11-for-25 at the free throw line.
The Cougars led 45-24 at halftime.
JJ Gustina led Northfield with 10 points, while Dom DiMaggio and Soren Richardson both supplied eight points.
Tate Sand finished with seven points, Austin Koep added five points, Trey Schlaak notched four points and Tate Journell logged three points.
Richardson posted a team-high five assists and Ian Stanton, Koep, DiMaggio and Zach Edwards each grabbed a team-high four rebounds.
Northfield next plays Monday night at Owatonna.