More than any position group, the linemen for the Northfield football team might have enjoyed Saturday morning’s scrimmages the most.
Quarterbacks can throw passes all the same whether it’s in practice or a game. Running backs can cut through a hole whether or not he’s friends with the players on the other side of the ball or not.
For lineman, though, Saturday’s scrimmages against Faribault, Rochester Lourdes and South St. Paul presented the opportunity to bust through someone with an unfamiliar face wearing a different jersey.
“I got to run around and hit some people, finally,” senior Mason Pagel said Saturday.
Senior Kyle Schulz added: “It felt really nice to see new faces and not just hit your teammates over and over again. It just added a different level of energy.”
Pagel and Schulz will get that opportunity again Friday night, when Northfield travels to play at Austin in the first game of the season.
“I really want to start our season off on the right note and different from last year,” senior Ian Stanton said. “Just starting off our season 1-0 instead of 0-1 and keep that pace going throughout the season.”
Stanton, along with Pagel, Schulz and senior Josh Voight are the four captains this season for the Raiders.
Those four are part of an 18-player senior class, and are tasked with leading a roster featuring projected varsity contributors from seniors on down to sophomores.
“There’s a lot of mixture between grades, because very grade has someone that’s just phenomenal,” Pagel said. “We always need them, and it’s great when we’re all together and playing as a family.”
That was on display throughout Saturday’s scrimmages.
“We came out a little flat but we picked it up later on,” Voight said. “It was really fun to play Faribault since we’re going to play them later in the season, so it’ll be nice to see them again then.”
Saturday’s scrimmages were also the debut of Northfield’s new Wing-T offense against a team that hasn’t practiced against it every day.
While some expected rustiness was present throughout all three scrimmages, the misdirection, counters and general motion caused all three of Faribault, South St. Paul and Rochester Lourdes to break down defensively on a handful of occasions.
“The skill positions really love it and we’re really adapting to it,” Stanton said. “I think it can be really deadly against any other team that we play.”
Pagel added: “I think the O-line loves it. I think the O-line just loves it. I think it’s going really well so far and we’re getting way better.”