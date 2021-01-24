The Northfield gymnastics team started its season Saturday afternoon with a 136.225-131.400 victory against Winona at the Northfield Gymnastics Club.
On the uneven bars, Northfield's Adison Dack and Larisa Dominguez tied for first with identical scores of 8.675, while Paige Mier finished fourth, Erika Nesseth fifth and Sidney Petersen sixth for the Raiders in the event.
On the balance beam, Mier won with a score of 8.625 ahead of Dominguez' second-place score of 8.575 and Sidney Peterson's 8.500, which tied with Winona's Chloe Hughes for third place. Jolee Harris finished sixth and Dack seventh.
Dack claimed another individual title on the floor, where she posted a score of 9.600. Mier and Petersen were third and fourth with scores of 8.925 and 8.875, while Tori Kilanowski and Domiguez snagged sixth and seventh with scores of 8.575 and 8.375.
The vault was the only event Northfield did not claim the individual champion in, but Dack, Mier, Kilanowski and Hailey Parrish finished in successive order in third, fourth, fifth and sixth.
The Raiders will travel this Saturday to Gage Elementary School in Rochester for a triangular against Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall.