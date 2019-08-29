Nick Drinken was confused.
Not by anything involving his first varsity start at quarterback for the Randolph football team. No, he aced that test by completing 16 of 27 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for another score.
What had Drinken confounded was, how even after after a dominant 26-8 season-opening victory Thursday night at home against Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity — a 2018 state tournament participant — Drinken couldn't show his enthusiasm.
"We just won a game," Drinken told a couple of teammates attempting to mean mug the camera in a postgame photo. "What do you mean I can't smile?"
Whether or not it was acceptable to cheese afterwards, Drinken and the Rockets produced a number of moments that forced smiles. After a first half in which both teams struggled to either consistently move the ball, Randolph started a drive at its own 20-yard line with 1 minute, 32 seconds remaining in the half.
On the first play of the drive, the Bulldogs busted Drinken's pocket, so he broke off to his left and out of bounds for an 11-yard gain. The next play, he did the same, except on this occasion he scampered for 24 yards.
After three consecutive completions to senior Dane Ehleringer, junior Kaven Blonigen and junior Dominick Ohmann, and then an incompletion, Drinken took off again, this time toward the right sideline.
He reached the 9-yard line, where he stopped abruptly to allow the Bulldog defender to blow past before continuing to tiptoe down the sideline. Even if the sideline referee determined Drinken's toe touched the boundary during the maneuver, and it was all moot, the acrobatic juke amplified Randolph's energy.
"The guys feed off that, any time someone's going that extra effort," Randolph coach Mike Schmidt said. "We always preach four to six seconds. Every play is four to six seconds and you go hard those four to six seconds and make a play like that, guys just feed off that."
Two plays later, Drinken fired a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dane Ehleringer to provide the Rockets with a 6-0 lead at halftime. On the first drive of the second half, Randolph marched down the field in eight plays before Drinken laced a pass to senior Isaac Stoesz, who quickly turned the corner and raced into the endzone for a 21-yard touchdown reception.
After forcing a three-and-our for LP/HT, Drinken led another eight-play touchdown drive, this time using his legs to run it in from 11 yards out.
"I've never been a runner," Drinken said. "I don't consider myself a really tough dude, so it's pretty much pass plays and a few run plays in there where we can just give it off."
"He's been pretty dedicated in the weight room the last year and a half or so," Schmidt added, "and it's not only the speed development but the confidence running it. He's not afraid of contact, not afraid to go make a play. The weight room's been big for Nick."
What allowed the Rockets to surge ahead was the defense repelling the Bulldogs away from the end zone in the first half.
On three instances in the opening 24 minutes, LP/PT possessed the ball past the 50-yard line. The first time, senior AJ Weidner hauled in an interception inside the 10-yard line. The second occasion, senior Trey Liotta-Goudy hauled down Bulldog quarterback Zach Jackson behind the line of scrimmage to force a punt. Lastly, the Rockets swarmed LP/HT running back Tanner Scheevel to force a turnover on downs.
It was that final stand that gave the Rockets possession before their first touchdown drive of the night.
"It was a perfect example of bend and not break," Schmidt said. "In the past sometimes they'd drive the ball on us and we'd kind of let up and give up that score. They dug their heels in and it didn't matter they were driving the ball. We knew that if we keep doing your job, keep doing what you're coached to do then good things are going to happen."
That belief permeates throughout the Randolph team. After reaching the program's first section final in recent memory last year, the Rockets are shifting to an 11-man schedule this season.
That started with the Bulldogs, last year's Section 4A champion. Randolph is drawn into Section 1A this season along with traditional powers Blooming Prairie, ranked No. 4 in Class A, and Goodhue, No. 7 in Class A, but if Thursday's resounding win is any indication, the Rockets don't figure to be intimidated.
"We knew a lot of people that were going to watch us tonight didn't think we were going to get a win, especially playing 11-man instead of nine," Drinken said. "We really came into this game wanting to prove to our fans and everyone else that we're a good team. We may have played 9-man last year, but it doesn't matter anymore. We still play the same game. Going on from here, it's going to be a lot more confidence that we can hang with teams."