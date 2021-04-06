A pair of golfers with state tournament experience is a pretty good place to start in terms of building a foundation.

That’s the case for the Northfield boys golf team, which still possesses a pair of veterans from its run to the 2018 state tournament in Nate Stevens and Haakon Rustad. Stevens also qualified individually for state in 2019 and finished ninth.

“Team wise we should be competitive in our conference and our goals are to win a conference championship,” Northfield coach Adam Danielson said. “We should also be competitive in the section championship, especially with Nate and Haakon being our leaders. On the individual side, those two guys’ goals are to get to the state tournament.”

For Stevens, a Notre Dame commit, the goals extend past just qualifying for state and move toward earning a spot on if not at the top of the state podium.

“Nate’s one of the top players in the whole country, so he’s a guy that should be there at the end of the state tournament,” Danielson said. “He definitely has some goals to compete for a state title.”

Filling in behind Stevens and Rustad are a handful of golfers with significantly less experience, but with plenty of talent on Danielson’s eyes. Senior Marshall Nielsen was part of the section lineup for the Raiders two years ago as a sophomore, while sophomore Jeb Sawyer also filtered in and out of the varsity lineup throughout his eighth grade season.

Along with those two, sophomores Jack Wendt and Isaac Wagner have shown the early potential to score varsity points this season.

“We have a lot of guys that have a lot of ability,” Danielson said.

Beyond that, Danielson said Northfield possesses plenty of talent up and down the roster, it’s just the challenge of translating that ability on the driving range, the putting green and on occasional practice holes into full-time consistent production for an entire round of golf.

“The good thing last year was golf was a pretty popular activity for kids at Northfield Golf Club, so we had a lot of kids that played a ton of golf,” Danielson said. “The challenge is going to be to get them in those competitive situations and how that’s different than just going out and playing golf. That’s our big challenge, is to get guys to feel a little bit of pressure to put up a score.”

ROSTER

Will Boland, senior

Sam Miller, senior

Marshall Nielsen, senior

Haakon Rustad, senior

Bohdi Vandewalker, senior

Carl Welbaum, senior

Grant Boardman, junior

McGuire Fink, junior

Jacob Kick, junior

Nate Stevens, junior

Dom Dimmagio Cochran, sophomore

Jeb Sawyer, sophomore

Alex Selchow, sophomore

Carson Muench, sophomore

George Sokup, sophomore

Tarin Vessey, sophomore

Isaac Wagner, sophomore

Thomas Weber, sophomore

Gustaf Welbaum, sophomore

Jack Wendt, sophomore

Sam Boardman, freshman

Hank Detlie, freshman

Jack Linder, freshman

Carter Steenblock, freshman

Garrett Muench, 8th grader

Max Boardman, 7th grader

2021 SCHEDULE

April 12 — vs. Winona, 2:30 p.m., Northfield Golf Club

April 19 — at Rochester Century, Mankato West, 2:30 p.m., Northern Hills Golf Course

April 21 — vs. Red Wing, Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m., Northfield Golf Club

April 26 — at Stillwater Invite, TBD, Stillwater Country Club

April 29 — Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Owatonna Country Club

April 30/May 1 — at Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 7/11:30 a.m.

May 3 — at Hastings, Armstrong, 9 a.m., Hastings Golf Club

May 4 — at Mankato East, Austin, 2:30 p.m., Mankato Golf Club

May 6 — Larry Severson Invite, 2 p.m., Northfield Golf Club

May 11 — at Owatonna, Albert Lea, Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club

May 17 — at Faribault, 2:30 p.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club

May 25 — Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Northern Hills Golf Course

