A pair of golfers with state tournament experience is a pretty good place to start in terms of building a foundation.
That’s the case for the Northfield boys golf team, which still possesses a pair of veterans from its run to the 2018 state tournament in Nate Stevens and Haakon Rustad. Stevens also qualified individually for state in 2019 and finished ninth.
“Team wise we should be competitive in our conference and our goals are to win a conference championship,” Northfield coach Adam Danielson said. “We should also be competitive in the section championship, especially with Nate and Haakon being our leaders. On the individual side, those two guys’ goals are to get to the state tournament.”
For Stevens, a Notre Dame commit, the goals extend past just qualifying for state and move toward earning a spot on if not at the top of the state podium.
“Nate’s one of the top players in the whole country, so he’s a guy that should be there at the end of the state tournament,” Danielson said. “He definitely has some goals to compete for a state title.”
Filling in behind Stevens and Rustad are a handful of golfers with significantly less experience, but with plenty of talent on Danielson’s eyes. Senior Marshall Nielsen was part of the section lineup for the Raiders two years ago as a sophomore, while sophomore Jeb Sawyer also filtered in and out of the varsity lineup throughout his eighth grade season.
Along with those two, sophomores Jack Wendt and Isaac Wagner have shown the early potential to score varsity points this season.
“We have a lot of guys that have a lot of ability,” Danielson said.
Beyond that, Danielson said Northfield possesses plenty of talent up and down the roster, it’s just the challenge of translating that ability on the driving range, the putting green and on occasional practice holes into full-time consistent production for an entire round of golf.
“The good thing last year was golf was a pretty popular activity for kids at Northfield Golf Club, so we had a lot of kids that played a ton of golf,” Danielson said. “The challenge is going to be to get them in those competitive situations and how that’s different than just going out and playing golf. That’s our big challenge, is to get guys to feel a little bit of pressure to put up a score.”
ROSTER
Will Boland, senior
Sam Miller, senior
Marshall Nielsen, senior
Haakon Rustad, senior
Bohdi Vandewalker, senior
Carl Welbaum, senior
Grant Boardman, junior
McGuire Fink, junior
Jacob Kick, junior
Nate Stevens, junior
Dom Dimmagio Cochran, sophomore
Jeb Sawyer, sophomore
Alex Selchow, sophomore
Carson Muench, sophomore
George Sokup, sophomore
Tarin Vessey, sophomore
Isaac Wagner, sophomore
Thomas Weber, sophomore
Gustaf Welbaum, sophomore
Jack Wendt, sophomore
Sam Boardman, freshman
Hank Detlie, freshman
Jack Linder, freshman
Carter Steenblock, freshman
Garrett Muench, 8th grader
Max Boardman, 7th grader
2021 SCHEDULE
April 12 — vs. Winona, 2:30 p.m., Northfield Golf Club
April 19 — at Rochester Century, Mankato West, 2:30 p.m., Northern Hills Golf Course
April 21 — vs. Red Wing, Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m., Northfield Golf Club
April 26 — at Stillwater Invite, TBD, Stillwater Country Club
April 29 — Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Owatonna Country Club
April 30/May 1 — at Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 7/11:30 a.m.
May 3 — at Hastings, Armstrong, 9 a.m., Hastings Golf Club
May 4 — at Mankato East, Austin, 2:30 p.m., Mankato Golf Club
May 6 — Larry Severson Invite, 2 p.m., Northfield Golf Club
May 11 — at Owatonna, Albert Lea, Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club
May 17 — at Faribault, 2:30 p.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club
May 25 — Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Northern Hills Golf Course