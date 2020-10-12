Northfield's offense was lethal again Saturday, when it surged to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 at Mankato East to start the season 2-0.
Sophomore Sydney Jaynes led the way with 15 kills, while senior Rachel Wieber added 12, senior Sylvia Koenig picked up eight, senior Megan Reilly smashed seven and senior Emma Hodapp added four kills.
Directing all that offense was sophomore Teagan Timperley, who racked up 44 assists. Defensively, senior Emma Torstenson sprawled for 24 digs, senior Laura Wellbrock chipped in nine digs, Timperley and Reilly both added six, Wieber and Jaynes each helped with five digs, and Koenig contributed three digs.
Northfield will be back at home Tuesday, when it hosts Red Wing.