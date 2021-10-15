Through the first quarter Friday night, the Northfield football team was doing what most teams had been unable to this season. The Raiders had bottled up the high-powered offense of Class 5A No. 1 Mankato West.
On the first two offensive drives for the Scarlets, they ran seven plays. Northfield allowed zero first downs to help it become the second team this season in addition to Class 5A No. 6 Rochester Mayo to notch a first-quarter shutout against Mankato West.
On the first play of the second quarter, though, Mankato West scored on a 57-yard touchdown run to open the floodgates for a 28-point second quarter en route to a 48-0 victory.
"We knew it was going to be tough coming in," Northfield coach Brent Yule said. "They're a really tough team and they have a lot of talented football players. I thought we came out and did some positive things. Defensively we came out and made some plays against them, we made some stops and then we made a couple mistakes toward the end of the half. They got some quick scores and it kept rolling downhill in the second half, so we have to shore that stuff up."
The Scarlets piling up points by the ton is nothing new this season. They were fresh off a 76-0 demolition of Austin. Mankato West pummeled Rochester John Marshall 61-0, Owatonna 42-0 and Rochester Century 49-0.
The two closest contests have been a 41-7 win against New Prague and the 30-6 victory against Rochester Mayo.
Initially, though, the Raiders disrupted an explosive run game by clogging up inside lanes despite a distinct size disadvantage along the line. On Mankato West's second drive, sophomore corner back Jacob Geiger reached around a wide receiver to bat a pass incomplete on third down. On fourth down, the Scarlets launched a pass deep down the sideline that was broken up by a sprawling effort from safety Josh Voight.
"Coverage wise, our secondary played well right away and they have a lot of speed, a lot of height and a lot of size," Yule said. "They're a handful, for sure. I'm proud of they way they fought. This year, the last two games we finally came out strong. We hadn't done that all year until last week and then this week as well. We come out and get the stop to get the ball right away. It was intriguing to see that we started fast, but we just have to continue to play and finish."
After that fourth-down stop, Northfield threatened to take the lead in the closing stages of the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Soren Richardson quickly tossed a screen pass out to senior running back Ian Stanton for a big gain across midfield. Then, Richardson connected with senior tight end Zach Edwards on a crossing pattern down to the 10-yard line.
After a penalty backed the Raiders out of the red zone, Richardson tossed a jump ball toward sophomore wide receiver Austin Koep, who was unable to out-jump Mankato West senior Mekhi Collins — who's headed to North Dakota State next year — with the result being an interception.
Collins ended up finishing the game with four touchdown receptions of 20, 25, 44 and 48 yards from senior quarterback Zander Dittbenner, who's still weighing his collegiate playing options.
"Even in the first quarter offensively, we got a couple first downs and really had a chance to go up on them and then at least tie it up early in the second," Yule said. "We kept battling defensively, but just gave them too many big plays. They just kind of wore us down."
That powered the Scarlets to their typical margin of victory, and sent the Raiders to a 3-4 record entering Wednesday's regular-season finale at Faribault (4-3).
"We have to build off the positives because we have a short turnaround with a tough Faribault team coming in next week," Yule said. "It certainly doesn't get any easier from here."