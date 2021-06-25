Brynn Hostettler first start to realize how good she could be with some help from the Northfield softball coaching staff.
Only, this was still in 2018 when Hostettler was sporting the orange uniforms from Winona, and the then freshman closed out a 6-5 victory for the Winhawks with a scoreless seventh inning.
“Either (Ryan) Pietsch or (Rich Guggisberg) came up to my dad and were like, ‘How old is she?’” Hostettler remembers. “My dad was like, ‘Oh, she’s only a freshman,’ and they were like, ‘Oh no, we have to deal with her for the next three years.’ Then I ended up moving there. Being recognized as a freshman (was great), and I barely pitched at all my freshman year. Even though I didn’t pitch a lot, I still realized what I was capable of just from having that little time to pitch.”
The Hostettlers move to Northfield from Winona the following summer kick-started the most successful stretch of softball in Northfield history. That first season, in 2019, the Raiders won their first state championship with Hostettler pitching every inning at state.
In 2021, Northfield won its first Big 9 Conference title without losing a game. While the Raiders were eventually upset in the Section 1-4A playoffs, Hostettler still secured an additional piece of hardware to finish her high school softball career when she was named Play Ball! Minnesota’s Ms. Softball.
Other finalists for the award were Stillwater’s Allison Benning, Randolph’s Megan Erickson, Randolph’s Morgyn Otte, Rockford’s Ellie Sather, Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Avery Steffen and Elk River’s Annie Volkers
“I was kind of up in the air about what would happen, and I thought I might have a chance but there was also a lot of other good candidates for the award,” Hostettler said. “When I got announced, I was like, ‘Oh, thank God.’ I really wanted to win. It was one of those things where if I didn’t win I’d be fine and I’d go about my life, but it would be nice to get recognized for that award. It was awesome to know that I made my family proud and they were all excited for me.”
Gravitating toward the circle
When Hostettler first started playing organized softball in Winona, she didn’t immediately sprint toward the pitching circle to stake her claim.
It was only after one of her friends first expressed interest in pitching that season that Hostettler decided she wanted to try her right arm at the position as well. Her mom, Jamie, wasn’t entirely sold on the idea.
“I wanted to be a pitcher, and my mom was like, ‘Oh gosh, I don’t know if you’ll be able to do this. You don’t have that personality,’” Hostettler said. “At that time, everybody wanted to pitch, so we had like 10 pitchers on a team. I actually ended up being better than she thought and I stuck with it. That was one of my first memories, because no one probably thought I’d be a good pitcher when I was 10.”
That personality Jamie mentions is one that leads Brynn to typically stray away from the spotlight. In the pitching circle, staying under the radar is not an option since every play starts with you.
In the end, that contrast is what Hostettler said eventually made her fall in love with pitching.
“As a pitcher, you kind of go in that role, and I think that drew me into that,” she said. “They have the ball in their hand every time, they’re part of every pitch and you’re always on your toes when you’re pitching.”
Taking the next step
In that freshman season at Winona, Hostettler was far from the ace for the Winhawks.
She appeared in a total of six regular-season varsity games that spring and accrued an earned run average of 1.00 across 14 innings pitched, while Annika Anderson fired 106 innings and helped Winona to a fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state tournament
She didn’t assume that ace status immediately after her move to Northfield, either. She entered a season-opening 6-5 win against Farmington out of the bullpen. In her first Northfield start in the third game of the season, she fired a no-hitter in a five-inning 12-0 victory at Kasson-Mantorville.
From there, Hostettler handled the bulk of the varsity innings and started to show the Big 9 Conference she was more than capable of battling in one of the toughest softball conferences in Minnesota.
A major turning point, for Hostettler and the Raiders, came in the final week of the regular season. On May 13, Northfield trounced Winona 11-0 in five innings in a battle of the two favorites in Section 1AAA. The next day, Northfield lost a 1-0 10-inning game at Faribault, the defending Class AAA state champions.
“That was a big game for us, and we only lost 1-0,” Hostettler said. “Obviously McKayla Armbruster was a very dominant pitcher at the time, so when we only lost 1-0 to them that was a big moment.”
The Raiders didn’t lose again the rest of the season en route to the state championship, while Hostettler allowed only three earned runs in 38 postseason innings pitched.
“My sophomore year really pushed me to that next level,” Hostettler said. “I pitched a lot my sophomore year and I pitched every game at state, so me pitching every game at state I realized if I can contribute to a team this much and I can win state, that just showed me what I can actually do and what I’m capable of.”
Six months after helping Northfield to its first state championship, Hostettler recorded an additional piece of history. In December 2019, she committed to continue her softball career at the University of Minnesota.
When she takes the field next year, she’ll become the first Northfield High School graduate to play in a Division I softball game.
She also leaves Northfield High School as an integral part of the most successful stretch of Raider softball in history. While Northfield was ultimately unable to repeat its postseason success in 2021 while moving up to Class 4A — and COVID-19 wiped away her junior season — Hostettler said she has no regrets about how her three years in Northfield played out.
“I’m happy with it,” Hostettler said. “I don’t think I could do any more to make it better. Maybe a state championship win this year, maybe, would have been a little sweeter, but we still had a great season without it. It feels good to leave when we did and how we did, and I don’t think I can ask for anything better with how I left Northfield softball.”