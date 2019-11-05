WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
Carleton sports
Men’s soccer at MIAC semifinals, TBA, (if necessary)
Women’s soccer at MIAC semifinals, TBA, (if necessary)
St. Olaf sports
Men’s soccer at MIAC semifinals, TBA, (if necessary)
Prep sports
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Section 1AA Championships, 6 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center (swimming prelims)
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
Carleton sports
Men’s cross country at Karhu Shoe Race, 4:30 p.m., St. Olaf
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s cross country at Karhu Shoe Race, 4:30 p.m., St. Olaf
Prep sports
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Section 1AA Championships, 6 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center (diving prelims)
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Macalester, 6 p.m.
Women’s basketball vs. Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s hockey at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Women’s hockey vs. Aurora, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball at UW-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Section 1AA Championships, 6 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center (swimming and diving finals)
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
Carleton sports
Men’s soccer at MIAC finals, TBA, (if necessary)
Women’s soccer at MIAC finals, TBA, (if necessary)
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s soccer at MIAC finals, TBA, (if necessary)
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Gustavus, 11 a.m.
Football at Concordia College, 1 p.m.
Women’s hockey vs. Aurora, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball at Bethany Lutheran
Men’s hockey at UW-Superior, 7:05 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield bowling at Cedarvale Lanes, 1 p.m., Eagan
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
Carleton sports
Men’s basketball vs. North Central University, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Women’s basketball at Central University, 7 p.m.