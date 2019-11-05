WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

Carleton sports

Men’s soccer at MIAC semifinals, TBA, (if necessary)

Women’s soccer at MIAC semifinals, TBA, (if necessary)

St. Olaf sports

Men’s soccer at MIAC semifinals, TBA, (if necessary)

Prep sports

Northfield girls swimming and diving at Section 1AA Championships, 6 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center (swimming prelims)

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Carleton sports

Men’s cross country at Karhu Shoe Race, 4:30 p.m., St. Olaf

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s cross country at Karhu Shoe Race, 4:30 p.m., St. Olaf

Prep sports

Northfield girls swimming and diving at Section 1AA Championships, 6 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center (diving prelims)

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Macalester, 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Martin Luther, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s hockey at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Women’s hockey vs. Aurora, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball at UW-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls swimming and diving at Section 1AA Championships, 6 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center (swimming and diving finals)

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Carleton sports

Men’s soccer at MIAC finals, TBA, (if necessary)

Women’s soccer at MIAC finals, TBA, (if necessary)

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s soccer at MIAC finals, TBA, (if necessary)

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Gustavus, 11 a.m.

Football at Concordia College, 1 p.m.

Women’s hockey vs. Aurora, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball at Bethany Lutheran

Men’s hockey at UW-Superior, 7:05 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield bowling at Cedarvale Lanes, 1 p.m., Eagan

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Carleton sports

Men’s basketball vs. North Central University, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s basketball at Central University, 7 p.m.

