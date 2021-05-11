Northfield High School announced a pair of hirings Tuesday morning to fill holes on its coaching staffs that were created last month after football coach Bubba Sullivan and girls tennis coach Mark Johnson stepped town.
Brent Yule is set to take over the Northfield football program. He was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Raiders and has previously served as the team's offensive coordinator.
"Coach Yule brings energy and enthusiasm to the field, meeting room, and weight room every day," Sullivan said in a press release. "Kids are drawn to him and his positive attitude and energy, and they are motivated to perform well for him."
The open position received 18 applicants, of which five advanced to the interview phase.
Yule is a physical education teacher at Greenvale Elementary School and is also an assistant coach for the Northfield wrestling team. Prior to arriving in Northfield, Yule has coached football and wrestling at Owatonna High School, Medford High School and St. Clair High School in Missouri.
"Brent is a transformational coach," Northfield Activities Director Joel Olson said in a press release. "He embodies the characteristics of what we want a coach to be. He cares first for the student and helping him or her to be the best they can be. The kids will know that he has a love for the sport and and love for them."
The task of replacing Johnson as the girls tennis coach this will be be a joint effort between a pair of familiar faces. Elisabeth Hurlbert and Beth LaCanne, both previously assistants under Johnson for multiple seasons, will operate as co-head coaches.
"To have Beth and Elisabeth take over the program and provide continuity but also bring new energy and ideas is something that we wanted in a candidate," Olson said in a press release. "They will work well together offering a great combination of experience and skill in coaching the girls."