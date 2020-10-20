In the end, what the University of North Alabama was able to offer was too great for Joey Malecha to be able to pass up.
Malecha, a junior at Northfield High School, committed to play Division I baseball for the Lions on Oct. 5, thanks in large part of to him being able to play the outfield in addition to his work on the mound, and the amount of scholarship money the school was able to guarantee.
That, plus the year-round warm weather combined with the luxury of not having to completely sweat through the warmer months.
"The dorms were insane compared to some colleges, they actually had AC in the dorms," Malecha said.
Malecha was first contacted by UNA in early June following one of Malecha's outings on the mound at a tournament in Indiana.
"They reached out right after that," Malecha said. "They couldn't directly email me, so they had to go through my coach."
That's where the entirety of the recruitment occurred for Malecha without the benefit of a high school season in the spring, but that didn't slow down the right-hander's upward trajectory. In May, he was named the eighth-best player in the state of Minnesota for the Class of 2022 by Prep Baseball Report Minnesota.
After the initial contact, Malecha was able to visit Florence, Alabama, for a visit that coincided with the college's first week of classes.
"I loved the campus, loved the coaches and the offer was great, so that's really what sold me and made me choose," Malecha said.
"The people down there were really nice," he continued. "The campus again was really nice, the facilities were also great.
A month later, Malecha, who's still undecided on a major, verbally committed and became the first Northfield High School baseball player to make a Division I commitment since Hunter Koep (Class of 2017) accepted an offer to play at North Dakota State.
An early commitment was always Malecha's plan, and that mentality never wavered even after the cancellation of the high school season and the rolling dead period for recruiting throughout the summer.
If anything, the changes this year allowed greater opportunities for Malecha to be seen at various summer tournaments.
"This summer wasn't too weird," Malecha said. "It wasn't too limited for us, we actually had a busier schedule this summer than normal, so that was really nice. I didn't go to as many tournaments to keep my arm healthy because I knew I was going to make a decision some point soon."