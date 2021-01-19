GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northfield girls hockey team started its season Saturday with a 5-0 victory at Albert Lea, where the Raiders outshot the Tigers 50-8.
Freshman forward Emerson Garlie started the scoring two minutes, 29 seconds into the game with an unassisted goal, but that was the only time Northfield scored in the opening 17 minutes.
The Raiders did score three times in the second period, first via junior defender Cambria Monson and then a pair of goals by freshman forward Ayla Puppe, one of which was unassisted on the power play. Sophomore forward Megan Snyder assisted on Monson's goal, while senior defender Payton Fox set up one of Puppe's goals.
Freshman defender Grace McCoshen added the final goal of the game in the third period off an assist from Garlie. Junior Maggie Malecha stopped all eight shots she faced to record a shutout in net.
Northfield will next host Mankato East on Thursday night, before welcoming Mankato West to Northfield Ice Arena on Saturday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
A dominant first half powered the Northfield boys basketball team to a 75-35 opening night win Saturday at Albert Lea. The Raiders led 51-16 after the fist half.
Sophomore guard Soren Richardson led the team in scoring with 24 points and finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range. As a team, Northfield made only 5 of 20 3-point attempts, and just 2 of 12 in its high-scoring first half.
To make up for that, the Raiders converted on 25 of 43 shots from inside the arc and drained 10 of 13 free throw attempts.
Other highlights for Northfield included senior guard Karsten Clay pairing 13 points with eight rebounds, junior center Trey Schlaak grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking a pair of shots, junior center Tate Sand scoring 10 points and making 5 of 7 shots and senior guard Luke Labenski scoring nine points on 4 of six shooting.
Overall, 10 different players scored for the Raiders, including Schlaak, Nadir Baraki and Dom DiMaggio all notching their first varsity points.
Northfield will stay on the road this week, first with a trip to Red Wing on Thursday and then one to Rochester Mayo on Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY
A night before Saturday's comeback win against Albert Lea, the Northfield boys hockey team started its season Friday with a 5-5 tie at Class A No. 14 Dodge County.
The Raiders surged out to a 4-1 lead in the second period after three goals in the span of five minutes, two of which came on the power play.
Dodge County then scored with two seconds left in the second period to trim the deficit to 4-2, before eventually scoring the game-tying goal with 3:18 left in the third period.
Less than a minute later, Northfield senior forward Carson VanZuilen sliced through a pair of defenders to score a highlight-reel goal that put the Raiders back on top 5-4, before University of Minnesota commit Brody Lamb scored the game-tying foal with 1:16 left in the third period.
VanZuilen finished the game with five points after assisting on the first four Northfield goals, while his teammate in the Elite League this fall, Lamb, assisted on the three of Dodge County's first four goals.
Junior forward Spencer Klotz, freshman forward Cayden Monson, senior forward Ryan Will and senior forward Joel Gehrke also scored for the Raiders, while both senior defender Josh Kruger and junior defender Matt DeBuse tallied two assists.
WRESTLING
The Class AAA No. 11-ranked Northfield wrestling team added another two dual meet wins Saturday in a triangular at Winona that also included Caledonia.
The Raiders topped the Winhawks 78-0, and only missed the maximum winning score of 84-0 because both teams forfeited in the 182-pound weight class. Winona forfeited eight other matches, while Northfield picked up wins by fall from Jake Messner (132), Sam Holman (138), Gavin Anderson (152), Carter Seeley (160) and Mason Pagel (195).
Against Caledonia, Northfield won 46-15, highlighted by Beau Murphy's win by decision in the 120-pound weight class against Caledonia's Owen Denstad, who is ranked No. 10 at 113 in Class A. Murphy is ranked No. 8 in Class AAA at 120.
Other winners for the Raiders included Holman (138, major decision), Anderson (152, fall) and Justin Malecha (220, fall), while Northfield also won five other matches via forfeit.
The Raiders will next wrestle Friday night at home against Byron and Class AAA No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville.