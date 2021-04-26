In a battle of Section 1-4A teams, the Raiders proved they're not the type of new kid that can be pushed around.
Northfield exploded for five runs in the top of the first in New Prague and never looked back. Gunnar Benson tallied three hits, while Tyler Nelson and Cole Stanchina both finished with a pair each. Blake Mellgren drove in four runs, Nelson drove in three and Stanchina drove in a pair.
Nelson also fired five innings of the mound to earn the victory.
Northfield faces another Section 1-4A foe — Owatonna — Tuesday afternoon in Northfield. The Raiders beat the Huskies 10-3 in the season-opener, but Owatonna has won five straight games since.
The rest of the week also features a Thursday trip to play at Bloomington Jefferson and a Friday night home game against New Ulm at Sechler Park.