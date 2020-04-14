Megan Reilly was mentally preparing for a trip to Colorado, where she was set to compete in a three-day club volleyball tournament in front of a slew of college coaches.
The tournament, scheduled for March 13-15, was the season’s first opportunity for Reilly and her teammates on the Northern Lights 18-1’s, the top team at the club, to impress in front of a wider audience of club coaches.
Prior to that tournament, which was canceled the morning of March 12 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the United States, Reilly had played at a few tournaments this club season, but nothing further from home than Kansas City.
“That got canceled, and I had a lot of schools that were going to watch me there,” Reilly said. “That was pretty tough.”
Reilly, along with high school juniors across the country, are in a tough spot. Even though she competes in a fall sport at the high school level, the majority of the recruiting and scouting by college volleyball teams happens during the winter, spring and summer club seasons, when college coaches aren’t in the midst of their own season.
Prior to the shutdown of sports across the country, Reilly, an all-state performer as a junior, said she felt she was close to making a college commitment, but that’s now on hold.
Some teams principally don’t offer scholarships until a recruit physically visits a campus so the recruit has a complete picture on where they’re committing.
Now, Reilly’s list of visits originally scheduled to take place during or around Northfield High School’s spring break have been pushed back to June at the earliest.
“I just really want to be committed soon,” Reilly said. “The process of getting recruited is really exciting, but it’s also stressful. I just want to find my place soon.”
Like Reilly, Northfield junior boys hockey player Carson VanZuilen was preparing for a big spring and summer.
After a high school season in which he notched 55 points, to bring his career total to 163 in only three seasons, VanZuilen was set up to impress at a variety of camps and tryouts. That was slated to begin with the annual CCM High Performance camp, which brings some of the top players in Minnesota together for three days.
After initially being postponed, the event was later canceled.
“You can move on and go to nationals and stuff,” VanZuilen said. “It’s a big recruiting thing, and obviously being from a small town that’s pretty big for recruiting. That was tough that got canceled, but there’s some other stuff in the fall, so hopefully that doesn’t get canceled.”
A cursory look at VanZuilen’s stat line — and his 103 career assists, tied for 84th all-time in Minnesota history — reveals he has the capability to produce. Still, players from southern Minnesota often need to prove their consistency against higher-level competition from more traditional hockey hotbeds in the metro and northern parts of the state before colleges and junior teams take serious looks.
The CCM High Performance camp, and other events this spring and summer, was VanZuilen’s opportunity.
“This was going to be a big summer for a lot of people for recruiting,” VanZuilen said. “It feels like it kind of just got put on hold until this blows over and we can go back to life as it used to be.”
Keeping busy
In the meantime, VanZuilen has filled out a few questionnaires for junior hockey leagues and received some initial interest and invites to training camps.
Reilly, meanwhile, says she’s actually spent more time talking to college coaches than before her club season was put on pause.
“I’m trying to talk with assistant coaches, head coaches and everybody on the staff to make sure I connect with all of them,” Reilly said. “I’ve been talking to some of the players, too, to get to know the entire program even if I can’t see it.”
While some programs are holding true to their rules of not offering a scholarship before a visit, others have shifted their parameters to the current situation and offered Reilly a scholarship over the phone.
She’s also received drone tours of various campuses.
“One of the coaches told me when she gets back to campus she was going to take me on a FaceTime tour of the entire thing because I can’t be there,” Reilly said.
The entire class of 2021 is in the same situation, so there’s not an urgent time crunch for Reilly to make a virtual decision while others are engaging in physical visits and scooping up potential scholarship spots.
The longer this stretches on for VanZuilen, though, decreases the possibility of what he considers a dream scenario.
While some top high school hockey players skip their senior seasons in favor of a full year of junior hockey, VanZuilen had already decided — independent of the pandemic — he wanted to play his final season of high school hockey.
He was aiming for is what’s termed a “before and after season,” in which he plays for a junior team in the fall, returns to high school hockey in the winter, and then finishes the year back in junior hockey.
That requires VanZuilen making an impression on a big stage, which is becoming increasingly more unlikely the longer the pandemic stretches.
“If nothing gets canceled and I have a good summer and fall, it could be (possible),” VanZuilen said. “We’ll see. That would be an ideal situation, but obviously you never know when this is going to end.”