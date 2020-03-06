Mel Miller certainly isn't a stranger to the Northfield High School activities department.
He runs the clock and announces at hockey and basketball games, umpires a laundry list of youth sports and drives the bus for a variety of teams.
That last item, at least, will be put on hold for this spring, since Miller was named the new girls golf coach for the high school.
"Mel brings years of experience as a player, tournament manager and coordinator of kids' clinics at local courses," Northfield Activities Director Joel Olson said. "He is well known in our school community as he announces basketball and hockey games. He also has been a long time bus driver for our teams as well. All these attributes and the relationships Mel has created, make him a perfect choice to lead the girls team."
Despite all that, Miller's appointment was partially due to the result of small talk.
During a hockey game in January, Miller was talking with office specialist Sheryl Docken and the conversation turned to the girls golf position that was vacated when Brian Stevens stepped down in September.
After Miller's inquiry about the status of hiring a replacement, Docken urged Miller to talk with Stevens about potentially applying. Later that week, he ventured to Northfield High School during Stevens' free hour, and a day later Miller met with Olson to fill out an application.
"The next thing I know I'm being interviewed for the job and I was hired," Miller said.
Miller possesses a litany of connections, counting conversations with Stevens, Northfield boys golf coach Adam Danielson and a relationship built with Katie Luckraft, the St. Olaf women's golf coach, through summers spent at Northfield Willinger's Golf Club.
All that will help build Miller an onramp up to the season, despite the fact he doesn't have experience coaching golf himself.
He's already swapping ideas with Stevens, who indicated he wants to remain involved with the program even if his attendance at meets will be sparse due to watching his son, Nate, with the boys golf team and his daughter, Molly, with the Augustana women's golf team.
"He doesn't want to see the program go down because he spent a lot of time building the program up, and I want to see it continue to grow," Miller said.
Another aspect that might help Miller he said, is the group of 18 girls that will show up for the team's first practice March 16.
"I'm really excited about the girls we have," Miller said. "We have 18 girls coming out, and I happened to look up the honor roll that came out and I think 13 of those girls are A honor roll kids. I'm really impressed by that."