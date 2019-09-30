In the limited practice time available to the Northfield girls soccer team during a busy stretch to close the regular season, the Raiders have been drilling finishing their chances.
During Saturday's 4-0 win against Rochester Mayo, Northfield did just that, winning 4-0 while converting on four of its 11 shots on goal.
"We've been practicing that during the week," Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said. "We're getting the chances and we're working to see if we can finish better, that's the idea. It was better, but there are still a few mistakes we have to fix, and we're getting used to those chances."
The Spartans (4-9-1, 4-4-1 Big 9 Conference)) managed only six shots on goal throughout the game, with junior Mariana Rosas-Arenas repelling each one.
The Raiders (7-5-1, 5-2-1) took a 2-0 entering halftime thanks to a 35-yard free kick from senior Maddie Ims, who lofted her shot underneath the cross bar but over the outstretched arm of the Mayo goalie, before sophomore Evelyn Salgado redirected a corner kick from senior Erin Morris into the back of the net.
Then, to start the second half, senior Grace Neuger buried a goal off an assist from junior Emma Rasmussen before senior Leah Kovach tapped in a ball on the goal line following an initial shot from Salgado.
"We're trying to get (Salgado) in as much as we can to see if she can get used to the rhythm of varsity," Burset said. "We're hoping she'll be able to help us during the rest of the season."
There's no break for Northfield, which hosts Owatonna (8-5, 7-1) on Monday night before traveling to Austin (5-7, 4-4) on Tuesday and then returning home for the regular-season finale Thursday against Faribault (3-10, 0-8).
"We have two games in a row, which is not recommended but it's the way the schedule is," Burset said. "We'll go with it, and then we have Faribault on Thursday, so hopefully we can finish strong the next three games."