Five members of the St. Olaf College women's basketball team reached double figures as the Oles downed Saint Mary's University, 70-61, in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) opener Saturday afternoon at Saint Mary's Gym.
Junior Keegan Mulvihill had a double-double and led St. Olaf with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Camryn Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds and senior Ella Skrien collected 12 points. First year Rachel Kelly added 11 points and five rebounds and sophomore K'Lynn Lewis reached double figures with10 points and six assists.
St. Olaf (4-2, 1-0 MIAC) shot 51.1 percent from the field while holding Saint Mary's (0-3, 0-1 MIAC) to 26.8 percent shooting in the game, and outscored the Cardinals, 22-12, in the fourth period to pick up the victory.
With the win, the Oles have won three of the last five meetings between the two teams, including a 78-71 victory in the last meeting on Jan. 31, 2019.
Cardinals held the lead at 49-48 heading into the final period.
Lewis sank back-to-back three pointers to open the fourth quarter and give St. Olaf a five-point lead, 54-49, with 8:29 remaining in the game.
After Saint Mary's got within four of the Oles, Mulvihill and Skrien sank three-pointers that sparked a 10-2 run by St. Olaf to put the Oles up 12 at 64-52 with 2:26 left in the game. The 12-point lead would be the Oles' largest of the game.
Free throws from Paulson, followed by a pair from Bettag brought the Cardinals within seven with a minute to go, but Mulvihill was 4-for-5 from the line in the final minute of the game to secure the victory.
Koenen had four blocks for the second game in a row and the Oles had 18 points in the paint, compared to just 12 from the Cardinals.
St. Olaf hosts Bethel on Tuesday, November 26 for a MIAC contest, beginning at 7 p.m.
St. Olaf men suffer loss at St. Mary's
Seniors Nate Albers and Noah Beck each had 17 points, but the St. Olaf College men's basketball team fell to Saint Mary's Unversity, 80-74, in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) opener on Saturday afternoon at Saint Mary's Gym.
Beck had 11 of his 17 in the first half and Albers added eight rebounds in the contest. Sawyer Rosner scored for Saint Mary's (1-1, 1-0 MIAC) with 2:47 left in the second half to even the score at 72-72, and sank a three-pointer 34 seconds later to give the Cardinals a three-point lead as Saint Mary's would hold the lead over St. Olaf (3-2, 0-1 MIAC) for the remainder of the contest.
In addition to Albers and Beck, first year Michael Meriggioli had a career-best 13 points and six rebounds, and junior Dominic Bledsoe was 8-for-8 from the free throw line and added 12 points for the Oles.
The Oles had 21 bench points compared to just 13 from the Cardinals, but Saint Mary's sank 10 three-pointers in the game. St. Olaf continues MIAC play on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 26 against Bethel at 7 p.m.
Carleton men falter at St. John's
The Carleton College men's basketball team dropped its MIAC opener, falling 79-60 on the road against No. 12-ranked Saint John's University on Wednesday. Alex Battist poured in 24 points to lead the Knights.
Despite being without the services of All-Region forward Kent Hanson (Sr./St. Paul, Minn./St. Paul Academy), one of the top scorers in team history, Carleton (1-1, 0-1 MIAC) was able to match the Johnnies' (3-1, 1-0 MIAC) intensity for most of the first half.
Battist scored the Knights' first eight points and converted a driving layup to put the visitors in front, 20-19, with 9:15 remaining in the first half. The lead changed hands a half-dozen times during the opening period, with the final switch coming via a 3-pointer by Oakley Baker on the next Johnnies possession. That triple would give the hosts the lead for good.
Saint John's shot 60 percent in the first half and carried a 40-32 lead into intermission. The Johnnies started the second half on a 17-3 run that put the game out of reach.
A week after scoring a team-high 27 points in his collegiate debut, Isaac Tessier was the second Knight to put up double figures, scoring 11 points to go along with his game-high five assists. Beck Page and Jeremy Beckler contributed eight points apiece.
Battist narrowly missed a double-double as he tied with teammate Henry Benson (Sr./Roseville, Minn./Roseville) with a game-high nine rebounds.
Both teams shot well from behind the arc as Saint John's hit 47 percent of its attempts, while Carleton finished at 46 percent. Both squads struggled at the free throw line, as each team shot only 50 percent at the charity stripe.
Carleton women fall vs. UW-Eau Claire
Hot 3-point shooting by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire during the middle portion of the contest proved to be the difference as the Carleton College women's basketball team absorbed a 75-50 defeat. Katie Chavez was the game's leading scorer, totaling 18 points for the Knights to go along with her team-best three assists.
Carleton (2-2) led 11-9 before Wisconsin Eau-Claire's (2-3) Maizie Deihl drained a triple as the first quarter expired. That sparked the Blugolds on a 37-18 run that covered the entire second quarter and stretched into the start of the third quarter.
After Deihl played beat the buzzer in the first quarter, UW-Eau Claire went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc during the second quarter, and Deihl buried the Blugolds' first 3-point attempt of the third quarter to cap the team's streak of seven consecutive makes from long range.
Leading 41-29 at halftime, UW-Eau Claire out-scored the Knights 20-7 in the third quarter before the team's played even over the final 10 minutes.
Chavez was Carleton's only player in double figures. Samantha Cooke, Anna Hughes and Jill Yanai each tallied eight points for the Knights.
UW-Eau Claire shot 48 percent overall and finished 9-for-21 (43 percent) from 3-point range. Carleton connected at a 36 percent clip but was only 4 of 21 (19 percent) from beyond the arc.