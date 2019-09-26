A six-year letter-winner and two-time captain, Bronwyn Timperley is the face of the Northfield volleyball program according to her coach Tim Torstenson.
Another part of that equation is that for the last three seasons, the senior played the most visible position on the court — outside hitter, also known as left-side hitter — and was often the beneficiary of the majority of the offensesive service, frequently resulting in gaudy attacking numbers.
That changed this season, when Northfield coach Tim Torstenson shifted Timperley to right-side hitter, where she helped Northfield sweep Mankato East 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 on Thursday night at Northfield High School.
In some instances, a move out of the outside hitter spotlight isn't taken well. For Timperley, that wasn't the case.
"I was OK with it," Timperley, the University of Northern Colorado commit said. "It's definitely different, but I was ready to take on the challenge."
"She's such a team player that way and will do anything for the good of the team," Torstenson said. "She's not worried about what she's doing or whatever, just about what helps the team. It just says a lot about who she is and she's always been that way ever since she's been playing for us."
At the start of the preseason, Torstenson said he realized the Raiders (19-1, 6-0 Big 9 Conference) would become most dangerous with Timperley on the opposite side of the floor.
"It's more of a block responsibility, and that's part of the reason we put her out there, too," Torstenson said. "Of the three we were looking at in the preseason we thought she's tall, she has a really good block and in high school we face mostly outside hitters so we need our block to be strong."
Essentially, Northfield needed Timperley to block the other team's version of herself from the past three years.
In addition to the increased blocking responsibilities, Timperley has also continued to rack up digs defensively, and during Thursday's third set she was able to record the 1,000th dig of her career.
Torstenson also estimates Timperley is right around 920 career kills, leaving her well within reach to potentially surpass the lofty marker in both statistical categories.
"She's been playing varsity for six years, so yeah it's been awesome," Torstenson said. "I've been coaching her since she was 10 or 11 years old, so it means a lot for her to get that. She's put so much time and effort into our program."
Elsewhere on the court, junior Megan Reilly slammed a team-high 14 kills, junior Rachel Wieber contributed 11 kills and a team-high 21 digs and senior Lida King assisted on 40 of Northfield's 42 kills, while Timperley mixed her 10 digs with five kills and two aces.
While Torstenson said he would have preferred a sharper third set, there was still little doubt in the Raiders remaining perfect in the Big 9 Conference.
The reality of that statement represents Timperley's story arc from when she played her first varsity point as a seventh-grader, when Northfield finished 7-13 overall and 4-7 in conference play.
Now, she's the face of a team that's favored to win a third straight conference title, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, No. 19 in the United States according to USA Today and has only dropped two sets all year, both to Class AAA No. 1 Eagan in the finals of the Apple Valley Invite.
"It's been so exciting," Timperley said. "We knew we were a talented team, but we didn't know we'd be this good right away, so it's just fun that we're not the underdogs right away and we're looked at as a good team."