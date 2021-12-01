Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield boys and girls nordic ski teams, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Craig Cardinal, 5th year
Assistant coaches: David Folland, 4th year. Pam Fickenshir, 5th year. Nathan Porath, 5th year. Evan Reinicke, 4th year.
ROSTER
Boys
William Beaumaster, senior
Zachary Broden, senior
Mack Haines, senior
Samuel Lockner, senior
David Rhoades, senior
Bailey Sauve, senior
Nathan Amundson, junior
Samuel Folland, junior
Carter Schlomann, junior
Henry Vrtis, junior
Isaac Alladin, sophomore
William Argabright, sophomore
Carsten Walter, sophomore
Liam Ailabouni, freshman
Braylon Larish, freshman
Emmett Norrie, freshman
Andy Amundson, 8th grade
Leo Hernandez, 7th grade
Noah Tracy, 7th grade
Girls
Amelia Arnold, senior
Carson Blaisdel, senior
Liv Fossum, senior
Clara Lippert, senior
Mara Halls, senior
Naomi Halls, senior
Terra Pelach, senior
Mary Rizzo, senior
Rachel Halling, junior
Svea Morrell, junior
Madeline Moser, junior
Leaf Pennock, junior
Maren Coudret, sophomore
Quinlyn Edwards, sophomore
Charlotte Flory, sophomore
Alexa Fodor, sophomore
Elizabeth Hales, sophomore
Josie Hauck, sophomore
Elise Hoekstra, sophomore
Caroline Brice, freshman
Claire Casson, freshman
Lucille Graham, freshman
Ani Gottfried, freshman
Clare Liebl, freshman
Harper Miller, freshman
Mackenzie Perkins, freshman
Naomi Valentyn, freshman
Merri Kmoch, freshman
Louise Welbaum, freshman
Elizabeth Campbell, 8th grade
Mariana Cruz, 7th grade
Anne Demas, 7th grade
Norah Gottfried, 7th grade
Eleanor Groll, 7th grade
Abigail Pape, 7th grade
KEY ATHLETES
Boys
Sam Folland was 44th at state last year as a sophomore. He’s been putting in big hours all summer and comes into the season stronger and faster. He’s a threat to win some conference races this year, especially in the classic technique.
Nathan Amundson was new to the team last year and by the end of the season was our No. 3 skier. He’s coming back with more strength and experience this year and has a chance to qualify for state.
Seniors captains David Rhoades and Will Beaumaster round out the boys varsity squad.
Girls
Senior captains Clara Lippert and Liv Fossum lead an otherwise young girls team that should only get stronger and more competitive in the years to come. The varsity scoring squad is rounded out by 3freshman girls, Caroline Brice Claire Casson, and Harper Miller.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Nordic requires a lot of fitness and also a lot of technique, and these take time to develop. So once we get on snow and get some focused training in we’ll find out who’s been working hard over the offseason.
Younger skiers who showed a lot of improvement over the course of last season are:
Boys: Grant Argabright, Liam Ailabouni and Andy Amundson.
Girls: Charlotte Flory, Svea Morrell and Lucy Graham.
2020-21 RECAP
Boys were third out of six at the South Suburban Conference meet led by senior Martin Brice. Boys were third out of nine at the Section 1 meet (top 2 teams advance) led by sophomore Sam Folland.
Girls were sixth out of six at the SSC conference meet led by senior Claire Bussmann.
Girls were eighth out of nine at the Section 1 meet led by senior Claire Bussmann.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
Our boys team enters the season fired up to fight for top two at sections and a spot at the state meet. Junior Sam Folland has potential to win some conference meets and should be a safe state qualifier.
Our girls team will be rebuilding after losing a couple of strong senior skiers last year, but the competitiveness and drive of some of the younger skiers makes me excited to see how far they get this year, and what they become a couple years down the road.
COMPETITION
On the boys side, Prior Lake is the largest team in the conference and section and has the most depth to fill in for graduating seniors. Northfield boys were third at last year’s section meet and graduated fewer skiers than second-place Rosemount.
On the girls side, Rosemount graduated a few top skiers but returns with a lot of depth and Eagan/Eastview has a strong and young team that will challenge for the top spot in the conference and section meets. The Northfield girls team has a lot of young skiers with a competitive spirit, but they may need a year or two more experience to close the gap on the top teams.
ODDS AND ENDS
This is the biggest ski team the Raiders have had in at least 10 years. Last year almost half of our team were new skiers, and this year a third are, so we’ve been bringing in a lot of potential new talent that just needs to be developed.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Saturday, Jan. 8 — at South Suburban Conference meet, TBD, Valleywood Golf Course
Wednesday, Jan. 12 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Saturday, Jan. 15 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Monday, Jan. 24 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Wednesday, Jan. 26 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Tuesday. Feb. 1 — at South Suburban Conference championships, 10 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Thursday, Feb. 3 — at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — at Section 1 championships, 10 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve