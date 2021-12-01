sam folland

Northfield’s Sam Folland qualified for last year’s nordic ski state championships after finishing third individually at the section meet. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield boys and girls nordic ski teams, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.

COACHES

Head coach: Craig Cardinal, 5th year

Assistant coaches: David Folland, 4th year. Pam Fickenshir, 5th year. Nathan Porath, 5th year. Evan Reinicke, 4th year.

ROSTER

Boys

William Beaumaster, senior

Zachary Broden, senior

Mack Haines, senior

Samuel Lockner, senior

David Rhoades, senior

Bailey Sauve, senior

Nathan Amundson, junior

Samuel Folland, junior

Carter Schlomann, junior

Henry Vrtis, junior

Isaac Alladin, sophomore

William Argabright, sophomore

Carsten Walter, sophomore

Liam Ailabouni, freshman

Braylon Larish, freshman

Emmett Norrie, freshman

Andy Amundson, 8th grade

Leo Hernandez, 7th grade

Noah Tracy, 7th grade

Girls

Amelia Arnold, senior

Carson Blaisdel, senior

Liv Fossum, senior

Clara Lippert, senior

Mara Halls, senior

Naomi Halls, senior

Terra Pelach, senior

Mary Rizzo, senior

Rachel Halling, junior

Svea Morrell, junior

Madeline Moser, junior

Leaf Pennock, junior

Maren Coudret, sophomore

Quinlyn Edwards, sophomore

Charlotte Flory, sophomore

Alexa Fodor, sophomore

Elizabeth Hales, sophomore

Josie Hauck, sophomore

Elise Hoekstra, sophomore

Caroline Brice, freshman

Claire Casson, freshman

Lucille Graham, freshman

Ani Gottfried, freshman

Clare Liebl, freshman

Harper Miller, freshman

Mackenzie Perkins, freshman

Naomi Valentyn, freshman

Merri Kmoch, freshman

Louise Welbaum, freshman

Elizabeth Campbell, 8th grade

Mariana Cruz, 7th grade

Anne Demas, 7th grade

Norah Gottfried, 7th grade

Eleanor Groll, 7th grade

Abigail Pape, 7th grade

KEY ATHLETES

Boys

Sam Folland was 44th at state last year as a sophomore. He’s been putting in big hours all summer and comes into the season stronger and faster. He’s a threat to win some conference races this year, especially in the classic technique.

Nathan Amundson was new to the team last year and by the end of the season was our No. 3 skier. He’s coming back with more strength and experience this year and has a chance to qualify for state.

Seniors captains David Rhoades and Will Beaumaster round out the boys varsity squad.

Girls

Senior captains Clara Lippert and Liv Fossum lead an otherwise young girls team that should only get stronger and more competitive in the years to come. The varsity scoring squad is rounded out by 3freshman girls, Caroline Brice Claire Casson, and Harper Miller.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Nordic requires a lot of fitness and also a lot of technique, and these take time to develop. So once we get on snow and get some focused training in we’ll find out who’s been working hard over the offseason.

Younger skiers who showed a lot of improvement over the course of last season are:

Boys: Grant Argabright, Liam Ailabouni and Andy Amundson.

Girls: Charlotte Flory, Svea Morrell and Lucy Graham.

2020-21 RECAP

Boys were third out of six at the South Suburban Conference meet led by senior Martin Brice. Boys were third out of nine at the Section 1 meet (top 2 teams advance) led by sophomore Sam Folland.

Girls were sixth out of six at the SSC conference meet led by senior Claire Bussmann.

Girls were eighth out of nine at the Section 1 meet led by senior Claire Bussmann.

2021-22 OUTLOOK

Our boys team enters the season fired up to fight for top two at sections and a spot at the state meet. Junior Sam Folland has potential to win some conference meets and should be a safe state qualifier.

Our girls team will be rebuilding after losing a couple of strong senior skiers last year, but the competitiveness and drive of some of the younger skiers makes me excited to see how far they get this year, and what they become a couple years down the road.

COMPETITION

On the boys side, Prior Lake is the largest team in the conference and section and has the most depth to fill in for graduating seniors. Northfield boys were third at last year’s section meet and graduated fewer skiers than second-place Rosemount.

On the girls side, Rosemount graduated a few top skiers but returns with a lot of depth and Eagan/Eastview has a strong and young team that will challenge for the top spot in the conference and section meets. The Northfield girls team has a lot of young skiers with a competitive spirit, but they may need a year or two more experience to close the gap on the top teams.

ODDS AND ENDS

This is the biggest ski team the Raiders have had in at least 10 years. Last year almost half of our team were new skiers, and this year a third are, so we’ve been bringing in a lot of potential new talent that just needs to be developed.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 7 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Saturday, Jan. 8 — at South Suburban Conference meet, TBD, Valleywood Golf Course

Wednesday, Jan. 12 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Saturday, Jan. 15 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Tuesday, Jan. 18 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Monday, Jan. 24 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Wednesday, Jan. 26 — at South Suburban Conference meet, 3 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Tuesday. Feb. 1 — at South Suburban Conference championships, 10 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Thursday, Feb. 3 — at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 8 — at Section 1 championships, 10 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve

