A steady diet of shots and goals propelled the Northfield girls hockey team to a comfortable 9-0 win Thursday night at Austin (1-3).
The Raiders (7-1) scored three times in each of the first, second and third periods while outshooting the Packers 53-9, providing senior goalie Maggie Malecha with a comfortable shutout.
On the other end of the ice, both Ayla Puppe and Mia Miller tallied hat tricks. Puppe scored three of Northfield's first four goals.
Emerson Garlie, Isabelle Stephes and Keira Hauskins all tallied one goal apiece.
Garlie also dished out two assists, with Stephes, Puppe, Megan Snyder, Grace McCoshen, Rita Langford, Cambria Monson and Lucy Boland all finishing with one assist.
Northfield next plays Saturday night at home against Mankato West (1-2).