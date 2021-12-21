Game: Northfield (4-1) vs. Holy Angels (5-1), 1:30 p.m., Monday, National Sports Center.
Recent results: The Raiders raced past Faribault 6-1 last week, while Holy Angels trounced Burnsville 7-1.
Last meeting: Holy Angels swept the season series with a pair of 5-2 wins in the 2013-14 season, back when both schools inhabited the Missota Conference.
1. Through no real fault of its own, the Northfield boys hockey team hasn’t been truly tested since the first week of the season, when it lost 4-2 against Farmington and beat Thief River Falls 3-1. That changes next week at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, starting with a headliner first-round matchup against Holy Angels. The Stars have lost just once this season, 3-2 against Woodbury, but otherwise have posted some gaudy scorelines in victory — including a 9-0 thumping of Rochester Lourdes and an 8-2 beatdown of Rochester Century.
“That is going to be a challenging game for us, for sure,” Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. “It’s been interesting score watching the start of the season and they’ve been putting it on some teams pretty good here. I expect they’ll be highly-skilled and probably good in all areas, so we’re going to have to be very disciplined, stay out of the penalty box, play fast and play hard.”
That highly-skilled group up front for Holy Angels is led by Carter Hermanson, who in the fall was named a High School All-American for his work with the Holy Angels boys soccer team. On ice, he’s racked up six goals and 10 assists in his first six games. In total, 11 different players have scored for the Stars with 16 registering at least a point. Northfield, for its part, has allowed only two goals in its last four games. That’s thanks to junior Keaton Walock, who’s stopped 79 of 81 shots in that time period for a sterling .975 save percentage. His season-long save percentage of .945 is the fourth-best in the state among qualified goalies.
2. The other side of Holy Angels’ run of blowouts to start the season has been its goal prevention. Woodbury is the only team to score more than two goals against the Stars, who have surrendered only nine goals in six games this season. A big part of that has been goalie Bryce Hess, who’s played every minute in net for the Stars and registered a .943 save percentage, which ranks sixth in the state. The other factor in the goal prevention has been shot prevention.
The Stars have outshot opponents 288-158 through the first six games, and the only time they’ve been outshot was in a 2-1 overtime win against Holy Family, when Hess made 36 saves.
Northfield has registered a similar 183-110 advantage in shots on goal this season, but the majority of that difference came in two wins against Faribault and another against Red Wing. Against Farmington, the Raiders were outshot 29-12, while Thief River Falls finished with a slim 32-31 edge in shots. If Northfield can finish close to even in shots, or produce a handful of power-play opportunities, it has a better chance of breaking down Hess’ wall.
3. After Monday’s first-round game, Northfield has two more games Tuesday and Wednesday no matter what the results are. In the second round, the Raiders play either Park () or Breck (). On the other side of the bracket, heavyweights Minneapolis (5-1), Southwest Christian (4-2), Roseville (5-1) and Mankato East (6-3) await.
While Luckraft said he enjoys playing in this tournament because of the non-conference games it provides, a clash against a Mankato East team poised to defend its Big 9 Conference title is certainly a high-level matchup. Minneapolis and Southwest Christian are both ranked in Class A, while Breck is receiving votes in the MSHSL’s official Let’s Play Hockey rankings, in which Northfield is slotted at No. 20 in Class A.