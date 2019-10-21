The Carleton College football team began its Homecoming game against Augsburg University with a bang and never let up, cruising to a 42-19 victory. Quarterback Jonathan Singleton connected with Emanual Williams for a 70-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, igniting a career day for both Knights.
Carleton improved to 4-3 on the year (2-3 MIAC), already giving the Knights their highest victory total since 2013 with three games still remaining on the schedule.
Singleton spearheaded the Knights' explosive offensive, completing 38 of his 52 pass attempts as he amassed a career-high 417 yards and six touchdowns, both matching school records and tying the second-highest single-game total in recorded MIAC history.
Williams posted career bests of 14 receptions, 226 receiving yards, and three touchdowns (70, 31 and 17 yards). His yardage total ranks second-best in school history, while the 14 catches tie him for the third-best single-game performance in program history and the touchdown total is tied for fourth-highest.
On the game's first play from scrimmage, Singleton took a snap out of shotgun and fired a perfect ball over Williams' left shoulder. The senior receiver ran untouched to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown. This is the first time since Shane Henfling and Chris Gardner had a pair of 70-yard scoring connections in 2008 that a Carleton quarterback and receiver combined on two scoring plays of at least 70 yards in the same season, as Singleton and Williams also had a 78-yarder against St. Olaf on Sept. 21.
The lightning-quick scoring play put the Singleton over 1,000 career yards passing in just his fifth game. He would boost that total as the afternoon progressed.
Fletcher Metz finished the game with five catches, while Mack Journell complemented his pair of scores with 10 receptions for 103 yards.
After conceding the two early Augsburg touchdowns, the Carleton defense kept the opposition out of the end zone until backup quarterback Chad Costello threw a 43-yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining.
Christian Cavan and Ryan Reigle had second-half fumble recoveries for the Knights, who halted three Augsburg drives in the red zone. Carlos Lua Pineda led the defense with 13 tackles.
Carleton will host No. 11-ranked University of St. Thomas for a 1:10 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 26.
St. Olaf falls at Bethel
No. 10/15 Bethel University scored touchdowns on seven-straight drives in the second and third quarters on its way to snapping the St. Olaf College football team's unbeaten start to the season by a score of 56-10 on Saturday at Royal Stadium.
Bethel (5-1, 3-1 MIAC) and St. Olaf (5-1, 3-1 MIAC) were tied at 7-7 late in the second quarter until the Royals scored three touchdowns in the final 6:02 of the opening half. The Royals scored 21 points in the second quarter and 28 more in the third to open up a 56-7 lead.
The Oles' lone touchdown of the afternoon was a 42-yard strike from sophomore Lars Prestemon, a 2018 Northfield High School graduate, to sophomore Isaac Coutier with 2:30 to go in the first quarter. Sophomore Ethan March added a 29-yard field goal with 6:00 remaining in the game for St. Olaf's other score of the game.
Bethel racked up 563 yards of total offense in the game, rushing for 300 yards and six touchdowns in the win. Jaran Roste had a hand in three touchdowns for the Royals, going 17-for-24 for 247 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while adding 99 yards and a score on the ground.
Trailing by 21 at the half, St. Olaf got the ball to start the second half but went three and out to give the ball back to Bethel. The Royals then scored on their first offensive play of the half, as Roster found Friedlein on a screen pass and Friedlein ran up the left sideline for a 47-yard touchdown.
March's 29-yard field goal with 6:00 to go was the lone score of the fourth quarter, as the sophomore connected on his sixth field goal of the season. The field goal came after the Oles' defense forced a fumble to set the offense up at the Bethel 13-yard line.
Sophomore linebacker Brandon Foster, a 2018 NHS grad, made a game-high 12 total tackles, including a tackle and a half for a loss, for St. Olaf. First year Payton Schott had five solo tackles among his eight tackles in the game.
The road does not get any easier for the Oles, as the host Saint John's on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. The Johnnies are ranked No. 4 in the country this week by D3football.com and rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat No. 11 St. Thomas, 38-20, on Saturday afternoon.