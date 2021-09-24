At times this season, Northfield's produced some fireworks on the field. The Raiders racked up 20-plus points each of the first three weeks and were coming off a 24-point win vs. Rochester John Marshall.
Northfield (2-2) was held to just one touchdown Friday night in a 31-6 road loss to Big Southeast Red Subdistrict rival New Prague (3-1).
The Trojans shut out the Raiders 24-0 in the second half.
"Tonight, I thought we played hard for about a half, maybe more. But once we gave up another big play we couldn't get the momentum back up, we started hanging our heads a little bit," Northfield coach Brent Yule said as New Prague's celebratory homecoming fireworks sounded overhead. "We need to be tougher than that. I was proud of the way they fought, especially in the first half. In the second half, we just didn't execute and needed to come away with a few more plays."
Turnovers played a big part in the Raiders keeping within a touchdown of the Trojans into the third quarter.
Northfield received the opening kickoff and managed one first down in its first two drives.
New Prague, which only has a loss to the top-ranked team in the Class 5A Associated Press poll, Mankato West, returned a punt to the Northfield 48-yard line. The Trojans scored on their opening drive when senior quarterback Luke Shepard's first of 10 rushes on the night went 13 yards for a score. Counting sacks, Shepard rushed for 39 yards but was effective when looking to run.
New Prague won the field position battle throughout the game and took over in Northfield territory for its second drive.
That's when the Raiders began to get opportunistic.
Jake Geiger soared for an interception late in the first quarter.
The offense took advantage by stringing together a methodical 77-yard drive. A nine-yard completion from junior quarterback Soren Richardson to senior running back Ian Stanton pulled Northfield within 7-6 with 11 minutes, 11 seconds until halftime. The extra point kick was blocked.
After nearly falling on a squib kick-off, Northfield soon fell on a fumble to take over at its own 40. A three-and-out ensued as the Raiders were unable to take advantage of the second, third and fourth first-half Trojan turnovers.
Northfield's defense got another takeaway when sophomore linebacker Cam Mellgren came up with a strip sack and fumble recovery.
The Raiders offense took over in the red zone and went four-and-out.
New Prague averaged over five yards per play in the first half, but on just 16 plays.
They couldn't stay on the field as Shepard's second pick of the first half and game went to senior defensive back Ian Journell.
The turnover bug finally bit the Raiders as they fumbled the ball away late in the second half. They trailed 7-6 at halftime with 105 yards (95 passing) of offense on 30 plays.
The Trojans took the opening drive of the second half 60 yards for a touchdown. Shepard gained seven yards on a fourth-and-1 attempt and junior running back Aiden Jackson scored later from six yards to push the lead to 14-6.
The Raiders were driving when they got the ball back, only for junior quarterback Soren Richardson to be intercepted near midfield.
Richardson finished 12-for-32 passing for 155 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
Northfield's defense hung strong to force a quick punt. A poor snap got past the punter and resulted in Northfield taking over at the New Prague 20.
A pick-six returned over 80 yadrs to the end zone by New Prague senior defensive back Matt Friedges was a dagger to make it 21-6 Trojans with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
New Prague added 10 points in the fourth.
"The thing is, the second half started just like the first half," Yule said. "They strike first, we weren't ready for it right away then we settle down in the second drive and held them out of the end zone and create some big plays and turnovers. We flew around a little bit. We just need to do more with it. Hats off to New Prague. They're physical, they're well-coached."
Northfield amassed 202 yards on 53 plays (3.8 average). New Prague collected 213 yards on 46 plays (4.6).
Stanton led Northfield with eight rushes for 26 yards. Sophomore tight end Austin Koep led with five receptions for 86 yards.
Senior running back Brendan Pieper led New Prague with 18 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Shepard's passing line finished at 3-for-8 for 76 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Northfield returns home to Memorial Field for another sub-district matchup 7 p.m. Oct. 1 vs. Owatonna. The Raiders will have an extra day of rest to prepare for the Huskies, who host Austin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Yule's message to his team after Friday's game wouldn't have changed much had the Raiders left a packed stadium in New Prague with a victory.
"The biggest thing that we talk about all the time in our program," Yule said, "is continue to fight and continue to pound the stone. It's our motto and will be."