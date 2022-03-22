A total of 25 athletes from Northfield have been named to Big 9 all-conference teams, while another 12 garnered honorable mentions from the winter sports season. All-Conference teams and honorable mentions for girls basketball, dance and alpine ski were unavailable as of publication.
GIRLS HOCKEY
A state tournament appearance led to a bevy of postseason honors for the Northfield girls hockey team, starting with five players selected for the all-conference team and another two as honorable mentions.
Additionally, senior goalie Maggie Malecha was named the Senior Goalie of the Year for all of Minnesota after a senior season in which she finished 19-7-3 with a .938 save percentage and a 1.66 goals against average.
Joining Malecha on the all-conference team were sophomore forward Ayla Puppe (39 goals, 31 assists), sophomore forward Emerson Garlie (26 goals, 20 assists), sophomore defender Grace McCoshen (8 goals, 17 assists) and senior defender Cambria Monson (7 goals, 31 assists), Sophomore forward Izzy Stephes (7 goals, 4 assists) and junior forward Tove Sorenson (5 goals, 15 assists) were both recognized as honorable mentions.
WRESTLING
The Northfield wrestling team overwhelmed the rest of the Big 9 Conference this winter, and as a result landed a whopping 11 wrestlers on either the all-conference team or honorable mention list.
Caden Staab (106), Keith Harner (113), Jake Messner (138), Darrin Kuyper (170), Nick Mikula (195) and Mason Pagel (220) all earned one of two spots on the all-conference team in their respective weight classes, while Owen Murphy (145) and Jackson Barron (132) grabbed two of the seven at-large spots on the all-conference team.
Logan Williams (120), Beau Murphy (126) and Ryan Kuyper (182) all added honorable mentions as well.
BOYS HOCKEY
En route to a Big 9 Conference championship, the Raiders racked up six players on the all-conference team and another that earned an honorable mention.
Spencer Klotz was one of the most prolific scorers in the state, as his 34 goals and 57 assists added up to 91 points, which ranked third in all of Minnesota. In addition to a spot on the all-conference team, the senior forward was also recognized on the Star Tribune All-Metro Third Team.
Klotz was joined on the all-conference team by junior goalie Keaton Walock (19-5-1, .918 save percentage, 1.89 goals against average), sophomore forward Cayden Monson (20 goals, 30 assists), sophomore forward Kamden Kaiser (30 goals, 22 assists), sophomore defenseman Ty Frank (5 goals, 25 assists) and junior defenseman Mike Fossum (22 assists), Sophomore Jake Geiger (12 goals, 10 assists) was recognized as an honorable mention.
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
After a second-place finish as a team in the Big 9 Conference — and before a second-place finish in Section 1A and a top-10 finish at the Class A state championships — six individuals for the Northfield boys swimming and diving team were recognized by the Big 9 Conference.
Jens Kasten, Will Redetzke, Owen Lehmkuhl and Connor Berndt all earned a spot on the all-conference team thanks to their performances at the Big 9 Conference championships, while Luke Redetzke and Aidan Hales both notched honorable mentions by the conference.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Junior Soren Richardson represented Northfield on the boys basketball all-conference team after a season in which he averaged 21 points a game to lead the Raiders. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.0 steals a night.
Northfield also garnered a pair of honorable mentions with senior Tate Journell and sophomore Austin Koep. Journell two-way play allowed him to average 11 points a night while shooting 45% from 3-point range, in addition to swiping an average of 2.2 steals a game. Koep, meanwhile, averaged 10.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
GYMNASTICS
Jolee Harris and Sidney Petersen not only closed out their high school gymnastics careers with appearances at the state meet, but with recognitions from the Big 9 Conference.
Harris landed on the all-conference team, while both of Petersen and Alison Malecha garnered all-conference honorable mentions.