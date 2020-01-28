With five of its racers in the top 10, the Northfield girls alpine skiing team was able to claim the Big 9 Conference championship Tuesday afternoon at Welch Mountain Ski Area.
Northfield totaled 567 points to edge second-place Mankato West (547), third-place Rochester John Marshall (516) and the rest of the six-team field.
Seventh-grader Ashley Schaffer won the individual title with a two-run time of 1 minute, 8.15 seconds to narrowly beat Mankato West's Breck Carlson and her time of 1:08.35 and finish atop an individual field consisting of 45 skiers.
Also helping the Raiders claim the team title was seventh-grader Liv Murphy finishing third in 1:08.70, junior Libby Brust snagging fourth in 1:09.66, seventh-grader Camryn Zotalis speeding to ninth in 1:12.92, senior Meaghan Stein slotting into 10th in 1:13.70 and Ella Hegseth nabbing 12th in 1:16.27 to round out the six scoring positions.
The Northfield boys team, meanwhile, finished second out of the six-team field with 521 points to slot in behind first-place Mankato West (562), but just ahead of third-place Mankato East (519).
Seventh-grader Ryan Cahoon was the top Raider in sixth place, while Billy Wilson finished seventh, Sam Hegseth was ninth, Lennon Watkins nabbed 18th, Sawyer Koch snared 19th and Owen Halls claimed 26th to round out the six scoring positions.
Northfield coach Johnny Ostberg credited both team's ability to recover quickly from any hiccups in their runs, which was evident through the amount of Northfield skiers narrowly edging opponents by tenths of a second.
"Recovery and determination won the meet for us," Ostberg said. "These athletes practiced hard all month, and showed true grit and determination to perform at their highest level possible tonight. The result was worth the sacrifices made all month long in practice. I salute them all, because tonight we won as a complete team. Every skier was backed up by the next member of our lineup."
Raider boys basketball hampers Rockets
A stingy first-half defensive effort allowed the Northfield boys basketball team to capture a 56-43 victory against Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday night at Northfield High School.
The Raiders (6-11, 5-8) surrendered only 14 points in the first half, thanks to allowing the Rockets (8-6, 6-5) to only attempt 15 field goals throughout the opening 18 minutes. That allowed Northfield to take a 25-14 lead into halftime, and eventually increase that advantage to 47-27 with eight minutes remaining in the second half.
Junior guard Kip Schetnan led the way offensively with 19 points, while junior guard Luke Labenski added 14 points and junior guard Karsten Clay pitched in 13 points. Junior guard Thomas Roethler also mixed six assists with three rebounds and two steals.
As a team, the Raiders shot 42% from the field and drained 7 of 12 attempts from behind the arc.
Northfield will be at home again Friday night against Rochester Century.
Northfield gymnastics wins quadrangular
The Northfield gymnastics team registered the top score in every discipline to win Tuesday night's quadrangular against Mankato East, Mankato West and Blue Earth Area at Mankato K & G Gymnastics.
The Raiders totaled 143.875 points to distance themselves from second-place Mankato East (139.575), third-place Mankato West (138.950) and fourth-place Blue Earth (121.600).
Junior Adison Dack finished second in the all-around competition with 36.550 points behind Mankato West's Taryn Sellner (37.375), thanks to finishing first on the uneven bars (9.525) and the floor (9.650), while also finishing second on the vault (9.375).
Northfield girls edged at JM
For the second game in a row, the Northfield girls basketball team ended up a possession short. Tuesday, that was in a 56-54 loss at Rochester John Marshall after it lost by a point at Owatonna on Saturday.
The Rockets (12-6, 10-4) led 33-29 at halftime Monday and was able to hang on for their fifth win in the last six games.
Junior Annika Richardson led Northfield (5-13, 5-10) with 17 points, while junior forward Emma Rasmussed contributed 14, sophomore guard Samantha Ims added 11 and junior guard Emma Hodapp pitched in eight points.
Northfield will next travel Friday to play at Rochester Century
Gators nipped at Farmington
Northfield forced Farmington to continue scoring until the final race, but it was ultimately unable to prevail in a 99-84 loss at Farmington on Tuesday night.
Senior Marcus Hauck claimed first in the 100-yard backstroke, junior Larson won the 200 individual medley, senior Bryce Malecha motored to first in the 500 freestyle, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Larson, Malecha, senior Alex Dell and senior Dillon Smisek combined to speed to first.
Northfield is back in the pool for its final home meet of the season Thursday against Albert Lea at Northfield Middle School.