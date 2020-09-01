The Northfield girls tennis team started its season with a pair of disparate results on back-to-back days.
On Thursday, it traveled to play at Albert Lea and cruised with a 6-1 victory. On Friday, it hosted Rochester Mayo and was dealt a 7-0 defeat by the reigning Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA champions.
Against Albert Lea, senior Libby Brust battled to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles. Similarly, senior Caroline Ash worked for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and senior Maggie Huang triumphed in another three-set match at No. 4 singles by a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 decision.
Junior Lynette Ott, meanwhile, lost 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
The Raiders swept the Tigers on the doubles courts, starting with another tightly-contested win at the No. 1 position, where sophomore Gabby Grant and Courtney Graff combined for a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 victory. At No. 2 doubles, seniors Solvei Christopherson and Annika Richardson won 6-1, 6-1, and at No. 3 doubles, senior Jenna Woitalla and sophomore Marie Labenski collaborated for a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Against Rochester Mayo, Brust lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Ash lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Ott lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and Huang lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
On the doubles side, Grant and Graff lost 6-0, 6-2 on the No. 1 court, Richardson and Christopherson were defeated 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 2 position, and Labanski and Woitalla faltered 6-0, 6-4 at the No. 3 slot.
Northfield was back in action Tuesday afternoon at home against Rochester John Marshall and will also travel to Mankato East on Thursday afternoon.