As the summer stretched on, doubt started the creep in.
COVID-19 case numbers in Minnesota and across the country weren't falling at a quick enough pace, and the writing on the wall seemed to suggest any high school sports this fall might be a lost cause.
Then, the Minnesota State High School League allowed fall seasons to continue for girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, and boys and girls soccer.
“We weren’t even expecting to have a season, so it’s nice to be able to be out here whether it’s distanced or not,” Northfield senior Libby Brust said.
Brust is a captain for the Northfield girls tennis team this fall along with seniors Caroline Ash and Annie Frank. After the first two days of practice Monday and Tuesday, there's no doubt this won't be a normal season, but both Ash and Brust are grateful to be able to experience the weirdness instead of sitting at home.
“I’m just glad that even if it might be a little different and kind of sad because we can’t high-five or have close gatherings, we can still be here and be able to have something going on," Ash said. "It’s our last season, so it’s nice to see people throughout this whole time.”
On top of no high-fives, the Raiders are doing a number of things differently. The lawn surrounding the high school tennis courts is typically tightly-packed together before and after practices with players. Now, they're six feet apart and only spending as much time as it takes to pack or unpack their bag before either heading to the court to start practice or venturing home after practice.
Instead of group warm-ups, the team is stretching individually with masks on. At the end of practice, in place of a group huddle and cheer, the Raiders form a wide circle and ceremoniously point their rackets toward each other before closing practice with the cheer.
“We’re doing the right thing, it’s just different," Northfield coach Mark Johnson said. "Sanitizer, social distancing, it’s certainly different but the kids did a nice job. They’re happy to get back and we’re still working on keeping them safe, but a little normality is good today.
“It’s just the situation we’re in and they’re aware of that," he continued. "We have the masks and they’re good with that, and we’re trying to keep them spread out. That’s the biggest thing, to keep them separate, but still play the game they love.”
For Ash, Brust and Frank, the pandemic presents a unique challenge. With most team-building activities off the table because they violate social distancing guidelines, how do they lead a team?
“We’re going to try and do something like an outdoor movie and other stuff outdoors so we can keep distance from each other," Brust said. "It’s certainly difficult without the in-person contact, and some of it might have to be virtual.”
During practices and matches, without the ritual high-fives after every point, vocal encouragement and reinforcement is even more important.
“It’s a lot of finding a way to still be a team and encouraging each other and have the team spirit," Ash said, "but also make sure you’re far enough away, not too close and not really interacting.”
Amidst all that, there still is a season to prepare for.
Northfield will start Tuedsay, Aug. 25, with a home match against Rochester Mayo to begin an 11-match schedule with one game against each of its Big 9 Conference counterparts.
“It’ll be challenging," Brust said. "Our first one also happens to be Mayo, which is one of the more challenging teams. We’ll just have to work hard and make do with what we have to make it work.”