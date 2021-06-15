After one day of golf at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Northfield junior Nate Stevens is right where he wants to be.
Thanks to a round filled with five birdies and just one bogey, Stevens finished the first day in a tie for first place at four-under par with Edina's Jack Wetzel. Those two won't be playing together Wednesday, however, since Edina is competing as a team.
Stevens is in the final individual foursome that's scheduled to tee off at 12:36 p.m., along with Moorhead's Joe Kortan (-3), Buffalo's Arthur Ylitalo (-2) and Moorhead's Ian Simonich (-2). Wetzel is in the final foursome of the day, which is scheduled to tee off at 1:30 p.m.
Stevens sprinted out to four-under par through his first nine holes thanks to birdies on the par-four first hole, par-four fifth hole, par-five sixth hole and par-four ninth hole. He finished even on the back nine with seven pars, a birdie on the par-five 14th and a bogey on the par-four 16th.
In the girls tournament in Coon Rapids, Northfield junior Anna Nesseth finished in a tie for 39th place thanks to her round of 83.
After Nesseth playing four-over par for first four holes of her round, which started on the back nine, Nesseth quickly righted the ship. She played +7 through the remaining 14 holes with eight pars.
She is scheduled to tee off Wednesday in the final day of the Class AAA state tournament at 7:39 a.m.