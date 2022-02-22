On paper, Lakeville South was the clear favorite.
The top-seeded Cougars had won 25 of their last 26 games, were ranked No. 4 in Class AA, featured a Ms. Hockey finalist and a pair of seniors slated to play Division I hockey next season.
Northfield, however, had senior goalie Maggie Malecha, who stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win in the Section 1AA championship to push the Raiders into their first-ever Class AA state tournament.
"Maggie's unbelievable," Northfield coach Paige Haley said. "Unbelievable. Maggie proved that she's who she is. She's a Division I goaltender that deserves all the credit. Everyone did their parts, but if we didn't have Maggie we wouldn't have won the game. She shut down two D1 committed kids and U18 team members. It's great, it's awesome and you love it."
The on-paper projections aren't going to change this week at the state tournament.
When the bracket was released Sunday morning, Northfield was one of the three unseeded teams in the eight-team field and was randomly drawn against second-seeded Edina (25-2) in Thursday morning's quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Hornets are one the most successful girls hockey programs in the state and feature this year's Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year with senior defender Vivian Jungels, a University of Wisconsin commit.
More likely than not, Edina will control Thursday's game and rack up a sizable advantage in shots on goal. That's not an unfamiliar feeling for Malecha and the Raiders.
"Any pucks on their net are good shots," Malecha said. "I try to keep my composure and focus on the puck. My D have the players in front, but I've got the puck."
Malecha ranks fifth in the state with a .944 save percentage this year, which helped her be named a Senior Goalie of the Year finalist on Monday. Her Edina counterpart, Uma Corniea, leads the state with a .960 save percentage and is another one of the five Senior Goalie of the Year finalists.
Malecha, however, has maintained that sterling save percentage while facing 692 shots on goal this year, compared to 471 for Corniea.
"Maggie's amazing," sophomore forward Ayla Puppe said. "She's a great goalie. She stops everything, basically. It's going to be a big loss when she leaves."
That's been against some of the best goal-scoring talent the state has to offer. In two games this year against Lakeville South, Malecha allowed a total of three goals. The Division I duo of Claire Enright (Wisconsin) and Taylor Otremba (Minnesota State, Mankato) combined for two assists and no goals in the two games.
Against Maple Grove, the No. 4 seed in the Class AA tournament, Malecha stopped 49 of 50 shots to help Northfield to a 1-1 tie.
"Maggie is an amazing goalie," senior defender Cambria Monson said. "I'm so excited for her to go to St. Thomas next year. They're going to love her. It's amazing for me as a defenseman to know and be comfortable with her behind me. I know that I can take chances and make better plays because she'll be there for me to stop it."
Monson taking a chance is what led to the first goal in Thursday's section final, when the defender exploded up the ice to score a breakaway goal. In the third period and overtime, Malecha stuffed a handful of breakaways and 2-on-1 breaks as the Raiders gambled in search of a game-winning goal, which arrived when Puppe collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and buried a wrist shot.
Against Edina — and just about every team Northfield might face this week — elongated stretches of offensive zone time will likely be rare, making the ability to create those scoring chances on the breakaway more valuable.
Malecha also deflects some of that credit to Monson and the rest of Northfield's defensive core with clearing traffic away from the front of her net and forcing shot attempts from closer to the blue line.
"They're amazing," Malecha said. "They're my favorite people in the world and they're the best defense in Section 1AA."
Malecha and that defense is set to receive its stiffest test Thursday against Edina, but more than anything, she's excited for the opportunity.
"It feels amazing," Malecha said. "I've never been there and I'm so excited to play at the X."