The Class AA state gymnastic championships aren't unfamiliar to Northfield senior Jolee Harris, they were just never familiar enough.
The captain for this year's Raiders, Harris has attended her share of state meets, but she's never competed in one. When Northfield qualified for state as a team in 2019, Harris missed out on helping the third-place finish with an injury.
That changed Thursday night, when at the Section 1AA championships at Rochester Mayo High School, Harris secured a spot in this year's Class AA state meet with a fifth-place finish in the floor exercise. Since two of the top-three finishers on floor also qualified in the all-around competition, that meant the fourth- and fifth-place finishers were bumped up into the three qualifying positions.
That meant Harris, and Northfield senior Sidney Petersen, are headed to state in their final season.
"When they were announcing, ‘Jolee Harris, fifth place,’ I was just amazed," Harris said. "I just started tearing up and crying. The hard work pays off every time and I was so happy that my team and coaches were there to keep pushing me to where I am now.”
In addition to Petersen ad Harris qualifying on the floor, Northfield junior Paige Mier secured a state-qualifying spot with her fifth-place finish on the uneven bars. Similar to floor, two of the top three finishers on bars were all-around qualifiers, so Mier was able to snag the final qualifying spot with her career-best score of 9.000.
“I told her right before her bar routine, ‘we’ve been waiting for this 9.000, let’s go get it’ and to see it come up on the scoreboard was just a perfect ending,” Northfield coach Zoe Ingersoll said.
Those finishes helped the Raiders to fourth place as a team in arguably the deepest sections in the state. Northfield scored a season-high 141.350, while Owatonna won the section with a 142.600 ahead of Farmington (142.350), Lakeville South (141.375), Northfield and Lakeville North (140.500).
Owatonna entered the night ranked No. 5 in Class AA, while Lakeville South was No. 15, Lakeville North No. 16 and Farmington No. 19.
“I’m very proud of them, we’ve been waiting to put all the pieces together and I feel like tonight, even though we had a couple falls, we were able to do that," Ingersoll said. "The girls should be very proud of how they performed and I’m extremely proud of them. It was a close meet, we knew it was going to be within a point for the top five teams or so, I’m happy with how we did.”
Individually, Petersen narrowly missed qualifying for the state all-around with her score of 36.100. Owatonna's Emma Johnson nabbed the final all-around qualifying spot with a 36.125, while Lakeville South's Alexa Drew and Autumn Schmidt both posted 36.100s as well.
Mier finished 11th in the all-around with a 35.00, Alison Malecha notched a 34.675 to finish 14th and Harris was 15th with a 34.250.
The Raiders nearly added a fourth state qualifier on vault, where Bella Pressnall started the meet with a score of 9.400. That held up for most of the night in the top three, but was eventually bumped down to a tie for fourth. Since none of the top-three vault finishers qualified in the all-around, no extra gymnasts were taken in that event.
Still, a state caravan of Harris, Petersen and Mier provides plenty for Raider fans to watch at the Class AA individual state championships at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
“It’s very exciting," Ingersoll said. "Jolee Harris and Sidney Petersen are our rocks on floor and you can see the crowd getting into their floor routines with them. We love watching them perform and it’s just where they feel comfortable and have fun. When I saw that they were making it to state, I was so excited. Paige is a little bit of a dark horse, I wouldn’t say bars is her favorite event, but we’re happy to see her go and hopefully as a junior, that gives her some momentum going into next season.”
Northfield scores
Vault: 4. Bella Pressnall (9.400), 8. Sidney Petersen (9.275), 13. Alison Malecha (9.225), 14. Paige Mier (9.125), 19. Jolee Harris (9.000).
Bars: 5. Paige Mier (9.000), 9. Sidney Petersen (8.700), 10. Alison Malecha (8.600), 21. Jolee Harris (7.775), 24. Julia Johnson (7.650).
Beam: 8. Sidney Petersen (8.650), 15. Kylie Koktavy (8.300), 18. Alison Malecha (8.150), 21. Jolee Harris (8.100), 29. Paige Mier (7.725).
Floor: 4. Sidney Petersen (9.475), 5. Jolee Harris (9.375), 12. Paige Mier (9.150), 15. Kylie Koktavy (9.050), 28. Alison Malecha (8.700).