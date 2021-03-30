Even on a relative off night, Northfield senior Adison Dack was still able to cap her high school gymnastics career at Saturday's Class AA state gymnastics championships with a podium finish in the all-around competition.
Dack clinched that podium spot with her best and final rotation of the night on vault, where she scored a 9.600 to post the 11th-best score in the individual vault competition and notch a career high.
"That was a good one to end on and I'm definitely happy with that," Dack said.
That vault score brought her all-around total to 37.500, which was good enough for seventh overall in the all-around competition. Sartell's Marley Michaud won with a 38.150, Forest Lake's Claire O'Gorman finished second with a 37.850 and Park Center's Annika Lee claimed third with a 37.675.
A week earlier, Dack won the Section 1AA all-around title with a season-high score of 38.100.
"I didn't have my best meet, so that's impressive to still get that," Dack said of her state performance. "I'm satisfied with that."
Dack started the meet with her two shakiest rotations on the uneven bars and the balance beam. On the uneven bars, which started the meet, Dack scored a 9.425, which was the eighth-best in the individual competition on bars but could have been even higher if not for a large step during her dismount.
On the balance beam, Dack scored a 9.025, which was 16th best in the individual beam competition.
"Bars and beam are tricky events if you're not on, so it can be hard to get up there and score, which she still did really well," Northfield coach Leanne Fricke said. "Just a few bobbles on beam and then a big step off bars, which isn't normal for her. The atmosphere was a little different today I think. It certainly didn't feel like a state meet to me, so it was just hard to get into it."
"I was really nervous for bars and beam," Dack said. "It didn't really feel like a big meet at all, but I was really nervous at the beginning and after beam I settled down a little bit and had more fun."
The state meet this year was held at Champlin Park High School, instead of the traditional venues such as the University of Minnesota or the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. That, plus the limited attendance and inability to have non-competing teammates on the floor, brought the typical state energy down, Dack and Fricke said.
"Coming in today, we knew more of that was going to be on us to pump each other up, which we did," Fricke said. It is hard, and it's also hard to be here without teammates that are pumping you up...Gymnastics is a huge team sport. Adi obviously does well individually, but to not have your teammates here is tough."
A few of Dack's teammates still secured spectator passes and were seated directly next to the floor exercise, Dack's third rotation where she scored a 9.300.
While that score on floor exercise was down relative to what she scored at the section meet, and the 26th-place finish was the lowest of her four disciplines, it also spoke to what allowed Dack to finish on the all-around podium.
Even on a self-described off night, Dack never had an off event, as she scored higher than a 9.000 on all four rotations, something all three of Michaud, O'Gorman and Lee did not do.
"She had done tremendously throughout her years as a high school gymnast and even before as a (Midwest Amateur Gymnastics Association) gymnast," Fricke said. "I'm hoping to watch her to go onto college with whatever she ends up choosing. Whatever she chooses she'll do fantastic. She's a great competitor, she's confident, she's drive, she'll do fantastic at whatever she decides to do. We certainly will miss her on our team, I know that."
As for college, Dack still isn't sure where she's going to end up, or if that college career will include competitive gymnastics. After Saturday, however, Dack wasn't keen on that being her last competitive gymnastics meet.
"I don't think I'm ready to be done yet," Dack said. "I really love gymnastics, so I'm hoping to continue it because I don't think I can let it go yet."