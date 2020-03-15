The Minnesota State High School League announced Sunday that its member schools will be prohibited from holding organized activities while school is out of session from Wednesday through March 27 due to the spread of COVID-19.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday morning he was ordering schools to be closed during that time period. The MSHSL did not move back the start of spring sports competition from April 6, a date it announced Friday afternoon.
Baseball and softball teams were allowed to start practice March 9, while the Northfield boys and girls track and field teams were scheduled to partake in time trials this Friday at St. Olaf College.
The boys and girls golf teams were scheduled to start practice Monday, while the first day of practice for boys tennis was slated for March 23. The sports still unaffected by the delays are the boys and girls lacrosse teams, which are scheduled to start practice March 30 and can begin competition April 9.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.