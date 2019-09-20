A quick snapshot of Friday night's 25-13 loss against Rochester John Marshall for Northfield football doesn't pass as award-winning photography.
The Raiders mustered less than 100 total yards of offense and registered a negative number of rushing yards. They lost the turnover battle 2-0, while the Rockets racked up 19 first downs while allowing only six.
That brief picture doesn't account for the subtleties of Friday's performance, though, which featured Northfield nearly erasing an ugly first half, after which it trailed 19-0.
"It was a rough start, but we got back into it and I was really proud how we got back into it," Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said. "I though we competed well.
At the halftime break, the Raiders (0-4) had run just 12 offensive plays, was still searching for a first down and was in the negatives in terms of total yardage. Rochester John Marshall (1-3) started its first touchdown drive at Northfield's 26-yard line, before embarking on its second trip into the end zone only 33 yards from the goal line.
Then, the Rockets utilized a strong running game to deliberately march 82 yards for its third touchdown on a 14-play drive that elapsed just under seven minutes.
Part of that successful run game was due to the powerful running of senior Braden Black. The other part was pushed along by JM's pair of senior lineman in Gabe Stangler (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) and Deontae Veney (6-foot-6, 290 pounds).
"We didn't have an answer for (Veney) all day," Sullivan said. "I don't know what he is, 600, or whatever he was. It was a giant man out there and he was tough to deal with."
In the second half, Northfield showed life. After forcing a turnover on downs toward the end of the third quarter, the Raiders bolted down the field for a touchdown — their first since the opening week of the season — on a 34-yard pass from senior Gavin Rataj to senior Daniel Monaghan.
The drive started with a 27-yard double pass from Rataj to junior Cole Stanchina to Monaghan.
After a quick three and out, Northfield got the ball back and scored again, this time with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Rataj, and suddenly the Raiders trailed only 19-13 with eight minutes, 17 seconds to play.
The Rockets rediscovered their running game on the ensuing drive, though, and junior quarterback capped off a four-and-a-half minute drive by scampering for a 35-yard touchdown on third down.
"What I would hope is this is the start of us getting something rolling on offense," Sullivan said. "I thought we competed decent. I thought defensively we gave them a couple short fields in the first half, and if we don't give them the short fields they don't score the three touchdowns, maybe, and then who knows?"
There's still plenty to improve before next week's Homecoming matchup against Rochester Century. A negative rushing attack will drag any successful drives backwards, the Raiders were charged with 73 yards of penalties and they will need to find their groove before halftime against the Panthers, which raced past Austin 42-13 on Friday.
There are some additional positives, with Sullivan pointing to junior Porter Adams growing into a varsity defensive back Friday night, Stanchina hauling in a pair of first-down receptions and senior running back/defensive back Simon Dickerson showcasing his skills on both sides of the ball.
"We've got some decent, talented kids, we just aren't deep," Sullivan said. "We're struggling with that right now."