The mentality is clear for Randolph football.
The Rockets know they appear undersized, and in the past have a reputation of declining results once the road to success becomes a bit muddied.
This year, they’re trying to change that perception, and have done so with a 4-0 record through the first four weeks of the season with every victory coming by double digits.
“We know how to fight through adversity,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Dane Ehleringer said. “We know we’re not the biggest team, we’re not the strongest team, we’re not the fastest team, but we do the little things right and we want to win.”
The first test came last Friday in a 32-21 victory against Kenyon-Wanamingo, a game in which Randolph turned the ball over three times — the combined amount of giveaways through the first three weeks of the season.
Eventually, the firepower for the Rockets exploded and allowed them to pull away for a Homecoming win and bolster some already gaudy offensive numbers.
Using statistics available on mnfootballhub.com, which aren’t complete for all teams, senior quarterback Nick Drinken ranks first in the state in passing touchdowns (15), second in passing yards (1,174) and third in completions (68).
Ehleringer is in a tie for fifth in the state with six touchdown receptions, while senior wide receiver/defensive back Isaac Stoesz possesses the seventh-most receiving yards with 388.
Besides fueling one of the most prolific offenses in Minnesota, the trio of Drinken, Ehleringer and Stoesz all have something else in common — none were at the top of the depth chart last year.
“Just be you,” Randolph coach Mike Schmidt remembers telling them at the start of the year. “Nick, you don’t have to be Andrew Wenstrom, be Nick Drinken. Isaac Stoesz and Dane Ehleringer, you don’t need to be Joey Erickson and Carsyn Gunderson. Just be yourselves.”
Drinken’s emergence
Turns out, being Nick Drinken translates to some pretty successful results.
That’s even the case for a quarterback who wasn’t always entirely sold on football. After alternating between quarterback and wide receiver through middle school, Drinken quit the sport when he entered high school.
“I wanted to just focus on baseball and not be injured at all and not have that fear of some big guy hitting me really hard and ruining the rest of my sports career,” Drinken said.
So, as a freshman and a sophomore, Drinken never played a down.
Then, with some prodding from Stoesz, Drinken showed up to one of the early football practices last year.
“I thought why not and had nothing better to do on — I don’t even know what day it was, so I might as well go, and it wasn’t as bad as I remembered it,” Drinken said. “Then I thought that I was going to regret it the rest of my life if I don’t play now.”
He started playing solely wide receiver at the start of the season, but around the third week of the season, he discovered his refined baseball talent translated to an ability to chuck a football.
Drinken spent the rest of his junior year accumulating reps for the junior varsity team before winning the job entering his senior season.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Ehleringer said. “Our passing game this year — I mean, it was good last year, but I feel like it’s come back to life.”
Despite the standout numbers of Ehleringer and Stoesz, Drinken has distributed passes to seven different targets through the first four weeks of the season.
Drinken’s also produced plenty of yardage this year on the ground, with 30 carries for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Those scrambles represent the reasons Drinken initially gave up football.
“I still go into every game hoping and praying I’m not going to get injured, because I want to go on and play other sports in college, too,” Drinken said. “I’ll take a hit, it’s part of the game, and in order for my team to win a game, I’ll take a hit, for sure.”
Power of Blooming Prairie
Taking that hit for a few extra yards might be necessary this Friday, when Randolph travels to take on Class A No. 3 Blooming Prairie.
While the Rockets faced their first adversity of the season last week against Kenyon-Wanamingo, Friday represents the largest test of the regular season.
“We feel if we compete to the best of our abilities and execute how we can execute we’ll be in any game,” Schmidt said. “They’re a perennially good team, No. 3 in the state right now and a state qualifier last year with most of their guys back. That’s not lost on us, but these guys just need to believe they can compete with them and just trust the process and trust the gameplan we’ve put in.”
In terms of offense, the Blossoms possess perhaps the most firepower in Section 1A, and maybe even Class A as a whole, averaging 43 points a game so far this season compared to 32 a contest for the Rockets.
That’s funneled through senior Gabe Hagen, who will play at Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato, next year and has racked up 16 receptions for 200 yards and five touchdowns so far.
He’s one of the major pieces continuing the success from last year, when Blooming Prairie claimed third in Class A.
For Randolph, it’s the first time it’s started a season 4-0 since 2014, when it began 5-0, shot up to No. 2 in the 9-man rankings but then was blown out 54-6 by No. 1 Grand Meadow, the eventual state champion that year.
Now back in Class A playing 11-man football for the first time in a long time, Randolph is in a similar position following its fast start to the season.
“That’s going to be a lesson for these guys, too,” Schmidt said. “We can be excited about where we’re at, but we still have lots of things we need to accomplish before we get to where we need to get.”
“Whatever they bring at us I know we can come back with anything better, and it’s going to be really fun,” Drinken said. “Last week was some (good) competition, but we all know we can play way better than we did, and we have a lot more that we can expose and get better at.”