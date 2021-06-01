The past week or two has started to offer a glimpse into what this season might have looked like for the Northfield girls lacrosse team.
After starting the 2021 calendar with a number of varsity players unavailable due to COVID-19 quarantine, more Raiders were relegated to the sidelines with injuries as the season progressed.
While eighth-seeded Northfield (3-10) was still down two starters during Monday’s 5-3 victory against ninth-seeded Rochester John Marshall (2-9) in the Section 1 playoffs, the close to full-strength version of the Raiders looks pretty good in the eyes of their coach Dan DuPay.
“The defense played awesome,” DuPay said. “The attacks played good, the middies played good. It’s nice to be getting almost everybody back. I think we’re missing just two starters, so we got everybody back for the end of the year here.
“You can kind of do stuff now at practice instead of piecemealing it all together.”
The postseason victory built off a solid end to the regular season that finished with an 8-4 victory at Rochester Mayo and a 6-5 loss against Hastings.
It also corrected a 10-7 loss the last time the Raiders and Rockets played, and provides Northfield with a chance to play at top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Lakeville South (9-1) on Wednesday night.
“It was good to get up and get ahead of them right away,” DuPay said. “Now we get to play Lakeville South, which is ranked fourth or fifth in the state. Set small goals and see what happens, right? The girls had fun and it was fun winning their last game at home for the year.”
After Northfield controlled possession for most of the first 10 minutes Monday night, Rochester John Marshall snagged a 1-0 lead with 15 minutes, 34 seconds left in the 25-minute first half.
Less than a minute later, Daisy Schetnan broke free on a run down the middle to tie the score for the Raiders. Less than 20 seconds after that, Amira Mallet Wells nearly recreated that run to score and provide Northfield with a 2-1 advantage.
Danielle Hoeppner and Elena Mikula both scored later in the first half and were recipients of pinpoint passes from Gabrielle Murtha and Moriah Bamonte Grebis to help the Raiders take a 4-2 lead into halftime.
Each team scored only once in the second half — Stefany Perez Dorantes notched the goal for Northfield — while the Raiders continued to pin the Rockets back in their defensive zone with an aggressive defensive press.
“We just worked with the middies and the attack to try and keep the ball down and not let them come down,” DuPay said. “That helps out our D and it helps out our goalie. The less shots the better off we are.”
Most of the shots Rochester John Marshall did manage to sneak through were gobbled up by sophomore goalie Emma Waldemar, who herself was returning from an ankle injury.
“Emma played pretty well in net today,” DuPay said. “She actually missed the last two games with a really bad sprained ankle and we had an eighth grader step in and do really well. Emma played good in goal for us tonight. It was her first game back and she was all pumped up.”