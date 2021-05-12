Turns out, two years can make a huge difference.
That’s at least the case for Northfield boys tennis senior Ryan Will, who is enjoying a standout senior season playing at the No. 1 singles position for the Raiders two years after he admittedly struggled at the same spot as a sophomore.
“I feel like I can match up with most of my opponents since I’m bigger,” Will said. “When I was smaller, there was a lot of times where I’d get out powered, but now I can usually match up with most people.”
While facing the best competition each school has to offer, Will has more than stood up to the task as a senior. During Saturday afternoon’s triangular at Northfield High School, Will split a pair of matches against Faribault and Rochester Century.
In the first match against Faribault, Will cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory before faltering against Rochester Century’s Alec Sargent 6-2, 7-5 as part of Northfield’s 7-0 victory against the Falcons and 7-0 defeat against the always-tough Panthers.
For Will, the loss against Century has been only one of a few this season.
“It looks like he’s really finding his strokes and getting everything back,” Northfield coach Marty Johnson said. “What he really needs is some more tough competition, but even without tough competition he’s hitting the ball really clean and where he wants to and with confidence. What he needs is to have that stronger competition and a steady diet it of it, so he can see that good ball you don’t get to see that much.”
Will is battling and often swatting away whatever competitors are thrown his way, and as is the case with high school boys tennis, he’s doing that against the other team’s top player at No. 1 singles.
Two years ago, Will wasn’t a poor player. He was coming off a freshman season in which he emerged as a solid No. 3 singles player for the Raiders. In 2019, however, he just might not have been fully ready for that steady diet of the opposition’s best. That’s no longer the case.
“I can hit it a lot harder and more consistent than I usually could the last few years,” Will said.
“The extra size definitely helps with power and everything. You don’t have to swing as hard to hit it very good.”
Will’s success has been part of a resurgent Northfield team. Even after Saturday’s loss against Rochester Century, the team’s Big 9 Conference record at a more-than-respectable 5-3 before Tuesday’s match at Red Wing. The three losses are against the only three teams above the Raiders in the standings — Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo and Owatonna.
Against Owatonna, Will grabbed the lone point for Northfield with a three-set victory at No. 1 singles.
“I just wanted to beat all the teams we know we can beat,” Will said. “A lot of times the Rochester schools are the top schools, but I just wanted to go in and beat the schools we can beat and have a really fun time because we have a lot of really good kids out this year.”
Johnson also credits Will — along with fellow senior captains Pascal Cogan and Grant Bouvin — with leading a young and inexperienced Northfield team into the top half of the conference. As the season winds down with only two more regular-season matches remaining Thursday at home against Rochester John Marshall and Tuesday, May 18 at Winona, the page soon flips toward the postseason.
That presents an intriguing conundrum for Johnson. Typically, Northfield has grouped its top two singles players into a doubles team to enter in the section tournament. With Will’s success at No. 1 singles, however, the possibility still remains he goes to battle against the top singles competition the section has to offer.
“He and Pascal would be really solid playing doubles, but we’ll just have to see,” Johnson said. “I know he wants to play singles, but we’ll just have to see how it goes. If he wants to play singles, then we might let him do that, but we’ll have a team talk about that with the players involved to see what’s the best for everyone. It’ll be a tough decision.”