Girls basketball: Northfield falls to Mankato East, Red Wing By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Feb 8, 2022 Mankato East 57, Northfield 44A balanced scoring effort helped the Northfield girls basketball team finish Thursday's 57-44 loss in Mankato within striking distance against the Class AAA No. 7-ranked Cougars.Izzy Balvin led the Raiders with 10 points, while Samantha Ims and Ryann Eddy added eight points apiece.Abbie Thompson scored seven points, Kat Organ provided five points, Lucy Menssen notched four points and Regan Childress finished with two points.Red Wing 63, Northfield 32Abbie Thompson led Northfield in Saturday's 63-32 loss at home against Red Wing.The senior forward provided 10 points, while Ryann Eddy notched eight points and Samantha Ims provided seven points.Izzy Balvin (three points), Regan Childress (two points) and Anni Quaas (two points) rounded out the Raider scoring effort. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes.