We have a new President, the Vikings and the Gophers each won and Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 Clemson, what a great weekend. Now, if our Raiders could add to the joy — "Let's Git 'er Done."

Wednesday, Northfield plays Owatonna here at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field in the regular-season finale. The Raiders are still working hard, competing and believing and are overdue for good things to happen.

CENTURY GAME: While the defense played admirably, the offense continued to self destruct. Century ran 69 plays to 53 for the Raiders. Northfield won the turnover battled 3-2 as Dylan Dietz and Blake Mellgren recovered fumbles and Gabe Sawyer had a big interception. Ethan Lanthier had a 56-yard punt and averaged over 35 yards per punt on nine punts. Mason Pagel continued to excel with six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

TACKLES: Mellgren eight, Zach Edwards seven, Pagel and Nick Mikula six, and Josh Kruger five.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Mellgren, Pagel and Josh Johnson; Scout Squad: Brennan Martin; Special teams: Charlie Pratt and Michael Rivera; Mr. Hustle: Jake Messner; Big block or tackle: Nick Lopez.

SEC: All three Rochester schools — Century, John Marshall and Mayo — won Friday along with Mankato West and Kasson-Mantorville. West defeated Owatonna and will win the Big Southeast and is contending with Chanhassen for the No. 1 seed in the Section 2-5A playoffs.

OWATONNA: Owatonna is 3-2 and is led by receiver and defensive back Payton Beyer, quarterback Brayden Truelson, defensive back Zach Stransky and linebacker/tight end Matt Seyorka.

TWO-FOR-ONE: Wednesday, 7 p.m., here versus OWatonna and again next Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the first round of the playoffs, probably in Rochester against one of the Rochester schools. Go Raiders.

