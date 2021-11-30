Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield boys basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
The Northfield News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.
COACHES
Head coach: Ryan Driscoll, 3rd
Assistant coaches: John Sand, Lars Prestemon, Brad Prestemon, Robert Garcia, Sean Finger
ROSTER
Jake Balvin, senior, G
Nadir Baraki, senior, G
Zach Edwards, senior, C
JJ Gustina, senior, G
Tate Journell, senior, G
Alex Organ, senior, F
Tate Sand, senior, C
Trey Schlaak, senior, C
Ian Stanton, senior, G
Dominic DiMaggio, junior, F
Haden Kelly, junior, C
Soren Richardson, junior, G
Sam Scherer, junior, G
Joey Sickler, junior, G
Tyler Hughes, sophomore, G
Austin Koep, sophomore, F
Charlie Monaghan, sophomore, G
Nolan Thompson, sophomore, F
Isaiah Mahal, freshman, G
KEY PLAYERS
Soren Richardson: Captain. All-Big 9 honorable mention last season. Great scorer, fundamental, great footwork and vision. Last season: 13.3 ppg, 43% from three, 81% FT, 1.6 steals.
Tate Journell: Captain. Ultimate team player. Tremendous hustle, best perimeter defender. Efficient scorer. Last season: 48% from three, 1.8 steals.
Trey Schlaak: Captain. Best interior defender. Started 15 of 19 games last season. Lead team in Rebs (5.3), Blocks (1.1) & 3-point percentage (50%).
JJ Gustina: Good decision maker. Fantastic energy. Takes pride in executing our system. Gets the ball to where it needs to go.
Tate Sand: Had a great summer. Really improved on playing more physical and balanced.
Alex Organ: Injured most of last season. One guy we have that can truly play above the rim and is starting to do that with some consistency. Efficient scorer (73% last season).
Austin Koep: Good strength, footwork. Can play inside and outside.
Dom DiMaggio: Much like Austin and Tate. Playing with more toughness and balance.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Other players: Ian Stanton, Jake Balvin and Nadir Baraki. All senior guards. Great team guys that could see time. Ian is a selfless hustle player. Jake can provide a spark on offense and Nadir the same, but on defense.
Isaiah Mahal is a FR, G that could make an impact later in the season with continued development.
2020-21 RECAP
9-10 last season. That was the middle of the Big 9. Lost is section semifinals at Lakeville South (beat Rochester Century in quarterfinals).
2021-22 OUTLOOK
We’re going to be an underrated team. We graduated five players that had played a lot of minutes over the past two seasons. Soren is really the only guy that will pop up on most people’s radars. We know we can beat anyone in the league.
COMPETITION
Owatonna, Mankato East, Mankato West and Austin should all be at the top of the conference again.
ODDS AND ENDS
This is a hardworking committed group that truly enjoys each other. I’ve never been more excited for a season. If we defend and rebound the way that we’re capable of, we are going to be a really good team.
Our identity will be our physicality and attacking the lane through the post.
2020-21 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — vs. Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — vs. North St. Paul., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29-Thursday, Dec. 30 — at Tartan Tournament
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8 — vs. Rosemount, TBD, Rochester Mayo Civic Center
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 — vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — vs. Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — vs. Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — vs. Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 — at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 — at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1 — at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.