The fact seems stale considering what's transpired over the last three weeks, but it remains true all the same.
Though the first two games of the season, Northfield junior forward Jessica Boland had yet to score a goal and was starting to feel the pressure of her status as the top scorer returning for the Northfield girls hockey team and the first name opponents circled in preparation.
Of course, that's all a thing of the past, since Boland's racked up 12 goals in the seven games since that scoreless start to the season, including four more in Thursday night's 11-0 victory for Northfield (7-2, 5-0 Big 9 Conference) against Rochester Mayo (2-6, 1-5) at Northfield High School.
“I think I was starting to feel the pressure a little bit," Boland said. "They told me I should be having a 60-point season, so obviously hearing that is a little like, ‘Oh shoot, now I actually have to go do it.’ I think once I started scoring it’s flowing now, obviously, and we’ve been buzzing out there.”
Only once in that seven-game stretch has Boland not scored, and that was in a 4-1 win against Red Wing in which she tallied a pair of assists to help her lineman, freshman Ava Stanchina, notch a hat trick.
Boland credited Stanchina, as well as eighth-grade forward Ava Stanchina, the other forward flanking Boland on the top line, for her hot streak.
“I think our chemistry has gotten a lot better and we’ve been working together a lot in practice," Boland said. "It feels good to get goals, but like Jeff says it’s Raider goals. It doesn’t matter who’s getting them but we’re getting them as a team.”
That's why it hasn't just been Boland scoring goals by taking on two to three defenders at a time.
While there's certainly been a fair share of those highlight reel plays, like her fourth goal Thursday when she split a pair of defenders shorthanded to backhand her shot into the top corner while falling down, there's been more in which she's been able to one-time a pass into a relatively open net.
Plus, she's paired her 12 goals this season with 11 assists, three of which came Thursday to compliment her four goals. The total of 23 points would rank fifth in Class AA based on results uploaded to mngirlshockeyhub.com
“After she got that first goal (of the season), she has more of a swagger and more confidence," Northfield coach Paige Haley said. "She knows that she’s good, and that’s one important. I’ll tell her all the time, I’ll say, ‘You’re a Division I commit, you’re a good player, you can do this and you’re talented.’ It’s fun to actually see her believe it.”
Boland committed to play at Minnesota State, Mankato a couple weeks before her sophomore season, so her opponents knowing they're playing against a Division I talent is nothing new for her. What's changed this year, however, is how much attention the opposition has paid to her.
Last year, the Raiders featured not only Boland, but also her older sister, Kate, now a defender with Division I Bemidji State, as well as 100-point forward Lizzy Morsching, who's now playing at St. Benedict's.
“Any kid that’s committed to a Division I school automatically becomes a target, but she was in the shadow of her sister," Haley said. "Now that her sister’s gone the target falls on her and she’s doing an awesome job of handling it. I don’t think she really realizes it. She just ignores it and focuses on herself and focuses on her team.”
Raiders maul Spartans
Boland was far from the only Northfield player to rack up points Thursday night, as three other Raiders tallied multiple goals and six others recorded multi-point games. That started early, with freshman Tove Sorenson scoring 26 seconds into the game before Puppe increased the lead to 2-0 after only 1:13 of play.
Boland then scored three straight to push the lead to 5-0 at the end of the first, before Sorenson, Puppe, Boland and senior defender Payton Fox all scored in the second to increase the advantage to 9-0. Fossum and junior forward Rachel Braun pitched in a final two scores in the third.
That performance was exactly what was asked for by Haley, who challenged her team before Thursday night's game.
“You never really know how they’re going to take it," Haley said. "It’s either going to be in one ear and out the other, or they’re going to do what you say. I felt like they really were engaged today and they were hungry. It’s fun to watch them take those words – we can tell them things and coach them and teach them, but we can’t do them. So when they actually implement all the things we’ve been working on in practice and talking about in meetings it’s super-rewarding.”
Last Saturday, Northfield traveled to Warroad, and while it lost 5-3, it learned it was more than capable of skating with the second-ranked team in Class A. The Raiders followed that up with a 7-1 win Tuesday against Rochester Century, who Mayo topped 7-2 earlier this season.
That's what Haley's pregame motivation centered around: Despite the similar scorelines, she wanted her team to establish itself as the dominant team on the ice.
“I think we were ready," Boland said. "Coming off of Warroad, we’ve been buzzing since then. Then against Century we racked up a ton of goals, but like Paige said you have to respect every team and it doesn’t matter what their record is or how you’ve done against them in the past. We were playing them just like we were playing Warroad.”