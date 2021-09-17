A week after allowing the opposing offense to get wherever it wanted, the Northfield football team entered Friday night's game against Rochester John Marshall with a new philosophy and revamped gameplan.
Despite lacking in size and speed compared to the Rockets, the Raiders instructed its defensive backs to press up against the line of scrimmage.
That new mentality resulted in a suffocating defensive performance to fuel a 31-7 victory, as Rochester John Marshall quarterback Gunnar Dokken completed only 5 of 20 passes for 61 yards and an interception.
"We just try to get physical with them, get in their mouth and allow them to get nothing," senior cornerback Tate Journell said. "We did a good job tonight.
"Last week we took a hit, but came back in practice and had a great gameplan and we executed it."
The win was the first in Northfield for the Raiders since 2018, and pushed the team above .500 for the first time since that same season. Thanks to that defensive fortitude, once senior Ian Stanton burst into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 17 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Northfield never again surrendered the lead.
"At the beginning of the game I told them the toughest team is going to win," Northfield coach Brent Yule said. "We won't walk off the field saying that we were more physical but we lost the game. That was true tonight, and then the other thing we finally put our physicality with our execution."
Northfield went ahead 10-0 with 7:15 left in the second quarter when Jayden Wefel drilled a 28-yard field goal and carried that lead into halftime.
The second half started disastrously for the Raiders, who fumbled the opening kickoff to gift the Rockets with possession of the ball at Northfield's 36-yard line. The Raiders surrendered just two yards on four plays, however, to force a turnover on downs.
Northfield then marched down the field before senior Josh Voight took an inside reverse handoff in for a 37-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 17-0 with 7:13 remaining in the third quarter.
"That's been our MO all year with that offense," Yule said. "Bob's done such a great job at consistency and not shooting ourselves in the foot. I actually thought tonight we did that a little more than we had the past couple weeks, but the execution was there and the physicality was there. If we can do that we'll be in a lot of games. Whether we can make the plays to win them or not, that's up to Friday nights."
Playing with a lead for most of the night, junior quarterback Soren Richardson wasn't asked to do much, but when presented with a third-and-long deep in Northfield's territory, he bombed an 89-yard touchdown pass to Journell to increase the lead to 24-0 with 2:47 remaining in the third.
"That one play that we had, Soren just threw it up there and it was a great throw," Journell said. "It was a perfect throw and I just ran with it."
Stanton added his second touchdown run — this time a 12-yard score — to push the lead to 31-0 before the Rockets scored their only touchdown with 4:12 remaining in the game.
The win was the first for the Raiders in Northfield since a 10-7 victory against Rochester John Marshall in the 2018 Section 1-5A playoffs.
"At halftime I heard some of the kids talking and in my mind I was like, 'Oh yeah we haven't won here for a few years,'" Yule said. It feels great. We have such an awesome stadium and such an awesome crowd. Our student section is awesome all the time. We've had our struggles through the years, but from what I can hear they're always super positive, which is great. It's such a great atmosphere. I'm proud of them and the kids deserve it for sure."
Super sophomores
Two of the key pieces in Northfied's defensive turnaround were a pair of sophomores.
Linebacker Kamden Kaiser played major minutes defensively for the second straight week Friday night, while Jacob Geiger drew his first career varsity start at cornerback against Rochester John Marshall.
"Jake Geiger started tonight, and man did he take his opportunity," Yule said. "He played outstanding."
Geiger's night was relatively quiet, due to the fact he never really allowed his opposing wide receiver to create much in the way of separation to merit a throw. For as much as Geiger's play kept him out of the spotlight, however, Kaiser's play at linebacker saw the sophomore constantly in the middle of the action.
Kaiser alternated between blowing up running plays at or behind the line of scrimmage, smothering John Marshall's shifty slot receiver Danny Ta or jumping a route in the fourth quarter to come away with an interception to set up Northfield's final touchdown of the night.
"It feels great when everyone's working together and we can just shut it down," Kaiser said.
Yule said Geiger and Kaiser both flashed starting potential during the preseason, but that the Raider coaching staff was initially hesitant to insert either directly into the starting lineup.
That changed Friday night, and based on how both played, they might not be leaving that starting defense any time soon.
"We figured at some point they'd have a starting role this year, whether that be through injury or earning a spot," Yule said. "They both showed up and were kind of thrown to the wolves tonight a little bit and they played well. I'm really proud of the way they fought and I'm excited for them this year and in the future."