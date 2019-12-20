Lakeville South proved to be too much for Northfield girls hockey to contain Friday night at Hasse Arena in Lakeville, as the Cougars left with a 3-1 victory after forcing an avalanche of shots toward the Raider net.
Northfield sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha made 48 saves in defeat, and the final goal was an empty-netter with under a minute to play.
Lakeville South took a 1-0 lead with less than a minute left in the first period and expanded the advantage to 2-0 early in the second period. Northfield was able to get a goal back in the second, when senior forward Audrey Pagel finished a scrum in front of the net off an assist from eighth-grade defender Lucy Boland.
The Raiders were unable to produce the equalizing goal in the third period, though, before they pulled Malecha for the extra skater and the Cougars were able to flip a shot from center ice into the empty net.
Northfield is next in action after Christmas for the Louis Schmidt Holiday Classic in Farmington, where it will take on Simley, Farmington and Lakeville North.
