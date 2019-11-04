Juniors Matt Wilkinson and Lucas Mueller finished 1-2 and led the Carleton College men's cross country to its third consecutive MIAC Championships crown. The Knights put three runners within the top-10 and all five scorers inside the top-20.
The Carleton women also triumphed on the day, marking the third consecutive season that the Knights swept both races at the conference meet. Since 1992, no other school has won both the men's and women's team titles in the same year, and this is the first time that a school has doubled-up three straight years since St. Thomas did so from 1987-89.
This marked the sixth MIAC team title for the Carleton men, who also finished first in 1994, 1995, 2002, 2017, and 2018. Counting the school's time in the Midwest Conference, this is the 29th overall conference crown for the Carleton men.
The MIAC had three nationally-ranked men's teams entering the day, with No. 19 St. Olaf College and No. 29 University of St. Thomas listed above No. 30 Carleton, but the Knights won with 50 points, compared to 63 for the Tommies and 69 for the Oles.
Wilkinson won individual honors by finishing in 24:37.4 — the fastest 8K time in MIAC Championship history by nearly seven seconds. He is the third consecutive Knight, and sixth overall, to win the MIAC individual title. Mueller finished among the top three for the third year in a row, clocking a time of 24:59.0.
Meanwhile, Cameron Meikle placed eighth overall at 25:19.7 and joins Wilkinson and Mueller in earning All-MIAC recognition.
Meikle became only the 10th runner in conference history to earn men's cross country All-MIAC status in four consecutive seasons. Wilkinson and Mueller will have a chance to join that elite club next fall.
"Matt ran just about a perfect race," Carleton coach Dave Ricks said. "He was somewhat aggressive but not overly so. He came into this season so prepared that it's been a smooth progression all fall.
"After being hampered by injury early on, Lucas has been trending upward all year, and Cameron always runs well at conference. Halfway through the race, we felt like we were in a good condition with them."
Sophomores Stephen Lavey and Ben Santos finished 19th and 20th, respectively, to close out the scoring for Carleton. They posted times of 26:04.8 and 26:07.5 and were joined on the all-conference honorable mention list by Zak Sather, who crossed the line 23rd at 26:11.1.
"All through the roster, we had a great meet," Ricks said. "We have better depth than we've had in about 10 years, and it was great that all four seniors had nice races."
Women join in three-peat
Amanda Mosborg captured the individual crown at the MIAC Championships in leading the Carleton College women's cross country team to its third straight conference crown. The Knights have now won eight of the last 11 MIAC team titles and 10 of the last 16.
"What a phenomenal day," Carleton coach Donna Ricks said. "The team went out and took ownership of this race. I told them don't worry about their times, just go out and compete, and boy did they.
"I told them approach this race just like any other meet and not to get complacent being on our home course," she continued. "We knew we were going to have to race well to earn this. We can never take anything for granted. There are lots of quality runners and teams in this conference."
Carleton, ranked No. 9 in the latest USTFCAA national poll, posted the third-lowest winning team score in MIAC Championships history. The Knights totaled only 25 points, a figure bettered only by Carleton with 21 points at the 2017 conference meet and St. Thomas with 22 points in 1984.
University of St. Thomas was the runner-up Saturday with 68 points, followed by St. Olaf College at 79 points.
Mosborg crossed the line in 21:33.6, the second-fastest 6K time in the MIAC Championships history (behind Ruth Stienke's winning time of 21:28.4 in 2014). She becomes the sixth Knight to capture the individual conference title.
Clara Mayfield was next across for the Knights, placing third overall with a time of 22:00.7.
Marietta Geist, Emma Greenlee, and Sophia Maag finished 6-7-8, while Helen Schuda crossed the line 10th overall, giving Carleton a half-dozen All-MIAC performers.
Additionally, Mayfield and Maag were the only rookies in the conference to finish among the top-25 finishers at this year's meet.
"We are really going to miss out seniors," Donna Ricks said. "They have been so instrumental in leading this team. The success we've achieved is due to their leadership in practice and in educating the underclassmen on the importance of working together and taking care of yourselves."