Boys basketball at Red Wing
As what once was a double-digit second-half lead started to dwindle, Northfield senior guard Schetnan helped ensure his team returned from Red Wing with a 2-0 record.
First, he drilled a 3-pointer from the wing, before nailing a pair of free throws to tally five of his 10 points in the final two minutes of an eventual 57-55 victory. The Wingers (1-2) also missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the corner with less than five seconds remaining.
The Raiders (2-0) were once again led in scoring by sophomore guard Soren Richardson, who tallied 16 points and swiped four steals, another team high. Junior Trey Schlaak led the team with eight rebounds — including the defensive board off Red Wing's missed 3-pointer in the final seconds — while junior Alex Organ combined seven points with seven rebounds.
Junior Tate Tournell also dished out a team-high four assists to go with his five points, three steals and two rebounds.
As a team, Northfield struggled shooting from behind the arc, where it made just 6 of 22 attempts, which included a mark of 3-for-15 in the first half. The Raiders were still able to lead 29-24 at halftime before a hot start to the second half built up that double-digit lead.
Northfield will stay on the road Saturday afternoon, when it travels to play at Rochester Mayo (0-1).
Girls hockey vs. Mankato East
A pesky Mankato East squad didn't allow Northfield to ease to a blowout Big 9 Conference win, but the Raiders were still able to claim a 4-2 victory at Northfield Ice Arena.
Senior Mya Wesling and freshman Ayla Puppe both tallied first-period goals to provide Northfield (2-0) with a 2-0 advantage after the first 17 minutes. The Cougars (1-1) then scored only 26 seconds into the second period, prior to seniors Payton Fox and Anna Tritch scoring to increase Nortfield's lead to 4-1 after two periods.
Mankato East scored again with 3:03 left in the game on the power play, but that was all Northfield would allow.
Cambria Monson, Kiera Hauskins and Rachel Braun all finished with one assist apiece.
Northfield is next schedule to host Mankato West (0-2) on Saturday night.
Boys swimming and diving vs. Red Wing
The Gators won 10 out of the 12 events Thursday night to cruise to a 96-82 victory against Red Wing in which the final four events were exhibitioned.
Erik Larson (100-yard butterfly) and 100 breaststroke), Ryan Malecha (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle) and Owen Lehmkuhl (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke) all won two individual events, while Will Redetzke sped to first in the 200 freestyle.
Northfield also swept all three relay with Lehmkuhl, Jens Kasten, Malecha and Larson forming the winning 200 medley relay, Larson, Jeb Sawyer, Nick Borene and Malecha forming the winning 200 freestyle relay, and Kasten, Redetzke, Lehmkuhl and Connor Berndt joining together on the 400 freestyle relay.
Northfield will next travel Thursday to compete against Mankato East in its first in-person dual meet of the season.